Carmakers set to go all electric in the Indian market

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

Joining the bandwagon of carmakers that have announced electric cars for the Indian market, Japanese carmaker Nissan recently said that it will launch its highly successful electric car Leaf for Indian buyers this year.

“Leaf is a proof-point (that) we want to bring to India because this is a direction of leadership in EVs we have in the world,” noted Nissan’s senior vice president and chairman of its management committee for Africa, Middle East and India Peyman Kargar recently. It is expected that Nissan will bring the second generation version of the car to India. The first Leaf made its global debut in 2017.

The more recent generation of the Leaf is powered by a 148hp EM57 electric motor which takes power from a 40kWh battery. It is claimed to have a range of 380 km, 129 km more than the previous generation. However, the model is not intended as a mass market product and will be introduced at a high price.

Nissan has said that the Leaf will come at a special price point only in metro cities, and the automaker will target institution and government sector sales, besides focusing on a few influencers.

Other much awaited EVs set to be launched this year include the Hyundai Kona Electric, which will be assembled at its Chennai plant. Expected to be priced under `30 lakh, Kona will be sold in the top 10 metros initially.

Besides Nissan and Hyundai, domestic carmaker Mahindra & Mahindra also has plans to launch electric vehicle in 2019. Mahindra is currently the only manufacturer in India which commercially retails electric cars — the E2O Plus and e-Verito — and will launch the eKUV100 by June 2019. Other top players such as Maruti Suzuki India and Toyota have plans to launch EVs in 2020.

In the luxury segment, German carmaker Audi has announced launching its luxury electric SUV, the e-Tron, in India in 2020. The SUV, which exclusive shuttle partner at the World Economic Forum in Davos, can do a 0 to 100 km per hour sprint time in just 3.5 seconds and is claimed to have a range of 400 km on a single charge.