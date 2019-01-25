Deutsche Bank’s Ravneet Gill to take over at Yes Bank

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Yes Bank board on Thursday announced that Ravneet Gill from Deutsche Bank would take over the reins at the bank as Managing Director and CEO from founder and incumbent Rana Kapoor, ending months of uncertainty over the succession issue.

Markets cheered the news, sending the stock soaring to an intra-day high of Rs 234.90 before closing at Rs 213.85, with a gain of 9 per cent and a market cap boost of Rs 3,839 crore.

The bank, in a press release, said the Reserve Bank of India had approved Gill’s appointment. Gill is scheduled to take up the job by March 1, 2019.

“Gill was the number one priority candidate in the submissions made by the bank to RBI on January 10, 2019,” Yes Bank said. The bank has scheduled a board meeting on January 29 to finalize the “delegation of powers for transition management in the interim period commencing from February 1, 2019 until Ravneet Gill assumes office”.

Incumbent Kapoor’s term would come to an end this month—RBI rejected his request for extension.

“I am extremely pleased to welcome Ravneet Gill as the new MD and CEO of Yes Bank, and also convey our finest appreciation to RBI for its expeditious approval in less than three weeks, Kapoor said.

Gill, a master’s degree holder in political science from Hindu College, University of Delhi, comes with more than three decades of experience, and 25 years of that was with Deutsche Bank AG in various capacities.

“I have had the opportunity to have known and briefly interacted with Ravneet Gill professionally over the years, and have admired his exceptional professionalism and outstanding leadership style. I am certain that his diverse, comprehensive experience as a career banker will provide significant confidence and conviction to all stakeholders, including employees, customers and investors,” Kapoor said.

Gill is a wildlife enthusiast, loves cricket and is interested in art, and considers Anshu Jain and Jurgen Fitschen, CEOs of Deutsche Bank, Hemendra Kothari and Deepak Parekh among people who have been an influence when it comes to his career.

The bank’s October-December (Q3) profit fell 7 per cent on year to Rs 1,002 crore, with a fall in non-interest income and higher provisioning. It made a net provision of Rs 550 crore.

Other appointments

Separately, Yes Bank also announced the appointment of Maheshwar Sahu and Anil Jaggia as additional directors, and Ashish Agarwal as executive director.