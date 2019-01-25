Home Business

Japanese call for investments from Tamil Nadu

According to Hiroshi Shibasaki, president of Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Japanese companies contribute about 9.22 per cent of FDI in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Edapadi K Palaniswamy, Tamil Nadu Global Investors Meet

hief Minister Edapadi K Palaniswamy and Dy. Chief Minister O Pannerselvam shake hands with the industrialists after signing the MOU at the velidictory function of Global Investers Meet' held on Thursday in Chennai. (Express Photo| P Jawahar)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

Sixteen memorandums of understanding (MoUs) have been signed between Japanese companies and the Tamil Nadu government as Japan plans to diversify its business interests in the South Indian state with a focus on tourism and setting up of Japanese language training centers to enhance the skills of youngsters so they can be employable for Japanese companies.

“Chennai has a lot of Japanese firms and we want to have Chennai firms in Yokohama too,” said an official from the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO). He also stated that under the twin city agreements and promotion of business, the Kanagawa Prefectural Government of Japan is focusing on Mumbai and Chennai to attract manpower and investments.

Tatsushi Tamoto, director general of JETRO, told Express that 14 memorandums of understanding, worth 1,180 crores, had been signed by Japanese companies. The Yanmar Engine Manufacturing Company, which is opening a plant in Chennai, and Yamaha Music India, which is tapping the music market in India by starting commercial operations next month, have also signed MoUs. However, the value of these deals could not be ascertained. 

Yanmar was targeting Chennai as the city had developed component supply chain and could be helpful in the supply of engine components, said Hajime Hirai, director of Yanmar Engine Manufacturing India. The plant, which will be set up in Gummidipoondi at Mahindra Industrial Park, will not only cater to India but also to global markets, said Hirai, while refusing to provide details of the investment. “We will be starting production by 2020 and rolling out 80,000 units,” said Hirai, who is also planning to tap the skilled labour force of Chennai.

Katsunobu Suzuki, general manager of Yamaha Music India, said that after opening their first factory in Gurgaon, Yamaha had planned to open a plant in Chennai at One Hub. Under the Chennai factory project, musical instruments will be manufactured in India and sold in India. “By 2022, we have committed an investment of 500 crore which will generate jobs to 800 people,” said Suzuki, thanking the state government for helping in starting the project on schedule. Under phase I the company will be manufacturing acoustic guitars and portable keyboards. From 2020, the company will diversify to producing to portable audio speakers.

The contribution of Japanese companies to Tamil Nadu’s economy has been huge. According to Hiroshi Shibasaki, president of Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Japanese companies contribute about 9.22 percent of FDI in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. Kenji Hiramatsu, Ambassador of Japan to India, said that Japan was planning to diversify its business interests in Tamil Nadu and said that it was one of the prime reasons to have a direct flight from Chennai to Tokyo.

Starting from cotton business to automobiles and spare parts, Japan is planning to diversify into food services, textiles, IT and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). It is learnt that Japan is trying to lure its SMEs to invest in Tamil Nadu as there is a huge potential here with the state government creating a better atmosphere for SME investment. Interestingly, through  SMEs, Japan is not only trying to tap the domestic market but is also looking at exports, he said.

(With inputs from online Desk)

