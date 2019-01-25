Msil’s bet to revive small car sales

By Express News Service

To further consolidate its market share in the small car segment, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) on Wednesday launched the new-generation WagonR at a starting price of Rs 4.2 lakh, with the top variant retailing at Rs 5.7 lakh.

Since its launch in 1999, MSIL has sold over 2 million units of WagonR and the vehicle has been a regular entry in the top 5 selling passenger vehicle list. However, in recent times, the car has seen a slight decline in sales and with the new launch, the carmaker is hopeful that demand for WagonR will go up again. “We are confident that the new WagonR with its all new robust design and spacious interiors, will become the first choice not just for families but also for young and dynamic buyers,” Kenichi Ayukawa, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, MSIL, said.

To appeal to more premium and aspirational buyers, MSIL has kept the new WagonR exclusively for individual buyers and not for taxi fleet operators. It had taken a similar route for the Dzire which emerged as the best-selling car of calendar year 2018.

RS Kalsi, senior executive director (Marketing & Sales) of Maruti Suzuki India said that while it took WagonR 12 years to achieve one million sales milestone, the next one million was achieved in just 6 years. “With new features added in the car and a better fuel efficiency, we are sure that the new WagonR would see spike in demand,” Kalsi said.

The model comes in two variants that sport two different petrol engines, giving a fuel efficieny of 21.5 km per litre for the 1.2 L variant and 22.5 km per litre for the 1.0 L variant: 10 per cent more than the outgoing model.

Developed at an estimated cost of Rs 670 crore, the new WagonR is built on the company’s 5th generation HEARTECT platform, which increases the safety of its occupants through absorption of impact and dispersion of crash energy, according to officials of Maruti Suzuki India.

While the new WagonR faces off directly against another new avatar of an iconic Indian car — Hyundai’s Santro — it will also have to contend with competition the likes of the Tata Tiago.

Experts note that prevailing conditions in the country’s market could make it difficult for WagonR to convert demand into sales.

Passenger vehicle sales in general have slowed over the last year due to multiple factors, and the mini segment, which includes the WagonR, has seen a fall of 7 per cent in sales during the April- December period this financial year, selling just 4,04,953 vehicles.

Maruti Suzuki, however, is hopeful that this trend will change as sentiment in the market shifts.

“Demand in the car industry faced pressure over the past four months due to a variety of factors such as high fuel prices and financing rates. I expect that the market will stabilise and sentiment will improve shortly,” Ayukawa said.