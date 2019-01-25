Nano to reach end of the road by April 2020

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tata Motors on Thursday confirmed that the Nano will reach the end of its road before April 2020, with the automaker’s president for the passenger vehicle business, Mayank Pareek, saying that the firm had no intention of investing in upgrading the Nano to meet upcoming emissions and safety norms. Pareek was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event in Hyderabad.

“Nano is produced at our Sanand plant (Gujarat)... in January new safety norms came, in April some more new norms will come, and in October new safety norms will come, and BS-VI is going to happen from April 1 of 2020, so all products may not meet (BS-VI norms) and we may not invest in upgrading all the products… and Nano is one of them,” PTI quoted Pareek as saying.

Nano will likely not be the only Tata model to face the axe come time for BS-VI, with Pareek indicating that a few other models might also be left behind when April 2020 comes around. Implementation of BS-VI norms from next year will be a challenging time for the industry, he added.

“Basically today we (Tata Motors) have five or six products (in passenger vehicle segment). They will be refurbished and modified. BS-IV stock should become zero by April 1, 2020,” he said. The Nano was launched in 2009.