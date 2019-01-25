No extension of migration deadline: Trai

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Telecom regulator Trai on Thursday ruled out extension of the February 1 deadline for migration to the new regime for broadcasting and cable services.

The regulator said it had assurances from service providers that work related to seeking consumer’s choice of channels “is in full swing” and that about 40 per cent of the consumers had already exercised their options.

Taking note of rumours on possible extension of the deadline, Trai said, “There is no reason to consider any extension in view of the significant momentum in obtaining the choices and the assurances of all the service providers.”