Okinawa’s electric scooter i-Praise launched

By Express News Service

Domestic electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa Scooters on Thursday announced the launch of its lithium-ion battery powered e-scooter -- Okinawa i-Praise -- priced at Rs 1,15,000 (ex-showroom).

According to the company, the model has also clocked over 450 bookings in the pre-launch phase, with the Indian Navy becoming the first customer to receive the smart scooters.

Okinawa claims that the scooter gives a range of 160-180 km per full charge with a charging time of 2-3 hours, about 30-40 per cent less than many other electric vehicles in its category.

“With its detachable lithium-ion batteries that compellingly address the issues related to battery charging and the time consumed for the same, the EV is also generating a massive demand in tier II and III cities which is a great development,” Jeetender Sharma, MD, Okinawa Scooters said.

The detachable lithium-ion battery requires only a 5A power socket, making it possible to recharge even in areas with inadequate public support infrastructure for EVs.

The i-Praise is the fourth product in Okinawa’s portfolio, with others being the Ridge (lead acid battery), Praise (lead acid battery), Ridge+ (lithium-ion battery). In its price range, the new i-Praise will compete with Bengaluru-based Ather Energy’s Ather 450.

While four-wheeler EV sales declined to a mere 1,200 units in 2017-18 that of electric two-wheelers rose 138 per cent, to 54,800 units. Led by rising concerns about vehicular pollution and increasing government support, the market for electric two-wheelers in India is projected to witness a CAGR of 23 per cent during FY2018 - FY 2023, as per a TechSci Research report. A number of manufactures like Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor and Suzuki Motor are developing e-scooters for the local market and are expected to launch them by 2020.