Home Business

Okinawa’s electric scooter i-Praise launched

Domestic electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa Scooters on Thursday announced the launch of its lithium-ion battery powered e-scooter -- Okinawa i-Praise -- priced at Rs 1,15,000 (ex-showroom). 

Published: 25th January 2019 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Domestic electric two-wheeler maker Okinawa Scooters on Thursday announced the launch of its lithium-ion battery powered e-scooter -- Okinawa i-Praise -- priced at Rs 1,15,000 (ex-showroom). 
According to the company, the model has also clocked over 450 bookings in the pre-launch phase, with the Indian Navy becoming the first customer to receive the smart scooters.

Okinawa claims that the scooter gives a range of 160-180 km per full charge with a charging time of 2-3 hours, about 30-40 per cent less than many other electric vehicles in its category.
“With its detachable lithium-ion batteries that compellingly address the issues related to battery charging and the time consumed for the same, the EV is also generating a massive demand in tier II and III cities which is a great development,” Jeetender Sharma, MD, Okinawa Scooters said.

The detachable lithium-ion battery requires only a 5A power socket, making it possible to recharge even in areas with inadequate public support infrastructure for EVs.
The i-Praise is the fourth product in Okinawa’s portfolio, with others being the Ridge (lead acid battery), Praise (lead acid battery), Ridge+ (lithium-ion battery). In its price range, the new i-Praise will compete with Bengaluru-based Ather Energy’s Ather 450. 

While four-wheeler EV sales declined to a mere 1,200 units in  2017-18 that of electric two-wheelers rose 138 per cent, to 54,800 units. Led by rising concerns about vehicular pollution and increasing government support, the market for electric two-wheelers in India is projected to witness a CAGR of 23 per cent during FY2018 - FY 2023, as per a TechSci Research report. A number of manufactures like Bajaj Auto, TVS Motor and Suzuki Motor are developing e-scooters for the local market and are expected to launch them by 2020. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp