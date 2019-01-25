Piyush Goyal back in North Block, meets officials

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With just a week left to present the vote on account, interim finance minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday had a meeting with officials of the finance ministry on the immediate economic concerns.

According to officials in the finance ministry, as it is almost confirmed that he is going to present the interim budget, Goyal met all the three secretaries and enquired about the immediate economic issues.

“He asked about the immediate economic concerns ahead of the budget. He also discussed the financials of the public sector banks. It was a long and detailed meeting,” a senior official from the finance ministry told this publication. Officials said that he also took stock of the expenditure and fiscal head rooms.

As the heath of Finance Minister Arun Jaitley remains critical, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has been given additional charge of the finance ministry.

“The President of India, as advised by the prime minister, hereby directed that during the period of the indisposition of Arun Jaitley, the portfolios of Minister of Finance and Minister of Corporate Affairs will be temporarily held by Piyush Goyal in addition to his existing portfolios”, an official statement said.

The finance minister earlier this month went to the US for treatment, and is likely to stay there beyond February 1.