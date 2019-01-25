Home Business

Rupee weakens by 10 paise against US dollar at 71.17

Despite increase in demand of the US currency, the Indian currency registered a marginal gain of 2 paise on a weekly basis.

Published: 25th January 2019 06:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 06:24 PM   |  A+A-

Rupee

Representational image.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee on Friday weakened by 10 paise to close at 71.17 against the US dollar amid increasing demand for the greenback from exporters and heavy selling in domestic equities.

On a weekly basis, however, the Indian currency registered a marginal gain of 2 paise. The rupee had registered losses in the previous two successive weeks. Forex traders said concerns related to fiscal slippage weighed on the local unit.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange (forex) market, the rupee opened higher at 71.03, but during the day it came under selling pressure. It finally finished at 71.17 per dollar, down by 10 paise against its previous close.

On Thursday, the rupee had gained 26 paise to end at 71.07 against the US dollar. "Most of the Asian currencies gained against the American dollar on the back of foreign fund inflows, while Indian rupee bucked the trend today after rating agency Moody's flagged concerns related to fiscal slippage," said V K Sharma, Head PCG and Capital Market Strategy, HDFC Securities.

Moody's Investors Service on Friday said the steps announced by the government to aid MSMEs and the measures being planned to support farmers will increase the risk of fiscal slippage and push the deficit to 3.4 percent of GDP in the current financial year.

"Markets continue to grapple with myriad concerns including political uncertainty, profit margins, global growth and China, US trade war," said Sunil Sharma, Chief Investment Officer, Sanctum Wealth Management.

The dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.23 percent to 96.37. Meanwhile, heavy selling in domestic equities also weighed on the rupee, but easing crude prices restricted the slide in the local unit to some extent. The BSE benchmark Sensex gave up initial gains Friday and closed 169 points lower at 36,025.54.

In a similar movement, the broader NSE Nifty ended 69.25 points, or 0.64 percent, down at 10,780.55. Brent crude, the global oil benchmark, was trading lower at USD 61.03 per barrel, down by 0.10 percent.

Meanwhile, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth a net of Rs 94.45 crore and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) purchased shares worth Rs 389.96 crore on Thursday, provisional data showed.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 71.1051 and for rupee/euro at 80.4986. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 93.2396 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 64.74.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
INR USD Indian Rupee US Dollar Currency conversion rates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
A college student gets her face painted during Republic Day celebrations in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp