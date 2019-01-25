Home Business

SIAM demands increase in customs duty for imported commercial vehicles

The auto industry body has also recommended not to change customs duty on completely built units of cars and two-wheelers.

Published: 25th January 2019 03:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Volvo bus

BMTC Volvo buses are shown for representational purpose. | Vinod Kumar T

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) on Friday sought an increase in customs duty for imported fully-built commercial vehicles to 40 percent from the current 25 percent as part of its wish list ahead of the Budget.

The auto industry body has also suggested the government to not change customs duty on completely built units (CBU) of cars and two-wheelers.

Customs duty on two-wheeler and cars currently ranges from 50-100 percent. "With respect to customs duty, SIAM has suggested to the government that for CBU of cars and two-wheelers, rates should remain at the same level. But, for commercial vehicles CBUs, rates should be increased from 25 percent to 40 percent, which is the bound rate committed by India in WTO," SIAM Deputy Director General Sugato Sen said in a statement.

However, 40 percent rate should not be applicable to completely knocked down units (CKD) and semi-knocked down (SKD) units. Import duty on CKD units currently ranges between 15 percent and 30 percent, depending upon the type of the vehicle.

SIAM has also asked the government to bring back 200 percent weighted deduction of research and development (R&D) expenses, as it was before, as the direct tax rates have not been reduced as originally outlined by the government while linking the two. "R&D incentive is more important for the automobile industry today as we have to invest a significant amount of money over the next few years for R&D to meet various emission and safety improvements in India," Sen said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
Cheteshwar Pujara during a match in Chandigarh. (File | PTI)
Happy birthday Cheteshwar Pujara: Check out some rare photos of Indian cricket's 'Mr Dependable'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp