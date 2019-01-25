Home Business

Spencers Retail, CESC Ventures all set to get listed on Friday

Published: 25th January 2019 02:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2019 09:20 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Spencer’s Retail and CESC Ventures—the non-power businesses de-merged from power generation and distribution major CESC—are all set to get listed on the exchanges on Friday. Spencer’s will come under retail, while the rest of the businesses of CESC, except power, such as BPO, real estate and FMCG, will be under CESC Ventures.

Both firms will be a part of the trade-for-trade segment for ten trading days after listing, and be part of a special pre-open session for the IPO. Under the arrangement, two shares of CESC Ventures (Rs 10 face value) and six shares of Spencer’s Retail (Rs 5 face value) were issued to existing shareholders holding ten shares of CESC Ltd. as on October 31, 2018. Further, CESC shareholders were allotted five lakh fully paid-up preference shares of Rs 100 each in Spencer’s Retail. The paid-up capital of Spencer’s Retail and CESC Ventures would be Rs 40 crore and Rs 260 crore, respectively, according to a notification on the stock exchanges.

Post the demerger, the RP Sanjiv Goenka group flagship company CESC was split into three: CESC (power generation and distribution), Spencer’s Retail, and CESC Ventures. The initial plan was to split the business into four units, but owing to delays in regulatory approval from the West Bengal Electricity Regulatory Commission (WBERC), for de-merger of its generation business from the distribution business, the company decided to split into three. CESC said it will split the generation and distribution businesses after approval from the power regulator.

The WBERC had sought a response from CESC about the de-merger and the company recently clarified that its proposed de-merged entities had not received any “benefit” from the parent company. However, the WBERC had not taken any further cognizance in this regard.

The three-member WBERC board is now without any chairman, and another member who had joined recently will move out soon to take charge as a high court judge. Meanwhile, CESC had got NCLT approval under the Companies Act for the de-merger of all businesses except power.

