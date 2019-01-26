At 17.21 per cent, Maruti Suzuki sees steepest fall in quarterly net profit in five years

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), on Friday reported 17.21 per cent drop in its net profit at Rs 1,489.3 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 of the current financial year (Q3FY19) compared to Rs 1,799 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Lower vehicle sales growth and zooming costs pulled the leading carmaker’s profits down, much lower than an average profit of Rs 1,744 crore, according to analyst expectations compiled by Refinitiv.

This is the biggest fall in profit for the carmaker in the last five years. This is also its second successive decline in quarterly net profits. Post the result announcement, shares of MSIL closed at Rs 6,516.35 on Friday, 7.40 per cent lower than the previous day’s closing.

According to Maruti, adverse commodity prices, foreign exchange rates, higher marketing & sales expenditure and higher costs in resources and capacities impacted its profitability. Lower-than-expected festive season sales is also said to have impacted its financials.

Maruti’s total income during Q3FY19 grew 5.41 per cent on year to Rs 20,585.6 crore, while vehicle sales slid 0.6 per cent to a total of 4,28,643 vehicles during the quarter.

Brokerage firm Reliance Securities said EBIDTA (earnings before interest, depreciation, tax and amortization) margin contracted sharply by 5.95 per cent YoY and 5.50 per cent QoQ to 9.8 per cent, against their estimate of 13.8 per cent. “We seek clarity from management on cost structure and cost escalation pass-on, as margin contraction is much higher than expected. However, we expect increase in first-time buyers from rural markets and volume improvement on the back of success of new launches (new WagonR),” said Mitul Shah, vice-president (research), Reliance Securities. Post clarity from the management, MSIL might revisit its estimates and view on the stock, he added.

Maruti is betting on its strong product portfolio and improvement in market sentiment. Beside a flat domestic market, MSIL’s PV export also fell by 8.5 per cent, owing to weakness in global markets, protection in some markets and devaluation of most currencies with respect to the US dollar.