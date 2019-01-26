Home Business

Bharti Infratel to get around Rs 2,900 crore with mobile operators exiting from towers

The telecom tower arm of Bharti Airtel holds around 42 per cent stake in the country's largest mobile tower firm Indus Towers.

Published: 26th January 2019 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 04:36 PM   |  A+A-

Telephone, Telecom

For representational purposes.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Telecom infrastructure firm Bharti Infratel said on Friday it will get around Rs 2,900 crore from four telecom operators, including Vodafone Idea, in settlement charges for their exit from cell sites before the expiry of the contract period.

The total settlement is estimated to be around Rs 3,600 crore after including share from Indus Towers in the cash component of the deal. Bharti Infratel holds around 42 per cent stake in the country's largest mobile tower firm Indus Towers.

In a stock exchange filing, Bharti Infratel said it has settled exit charges with all the operators (Airtel, Tata, Telenor and Vodafone Idea) for major exits received up to November 30, 2018. "As a snapshot, on a consolidated basis, of the total exit charges of approximately Rs 20 billion, we have had a cash settlement of Rs 11 billion, which is over 50 per cent and extension of 2x in rental revenues for the balance amounting to Rs 18 billion," Bharti Infratel said.

The telecom tower arm of Bharti Airtel said that it has received Rs 550 million in cash and for a balance of Rs 10.7 billion, it has agreed to EMIs over a 36-month period with interest. "The amount of Rs 550 million has been accounted for as revenue for this quarter as per our accounting policy.

EMIs amounting to approximately Rs 900 million per quarter shall be accounted for from next quarter as revenues for the next 12 quarters," the company said. This implies Bharti Infratel will get around Rs 2,900 crore. According to a CLSA report, the cash amount in the settlement deal after including Indus Towers share becomes Rs 1,800 crore.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bharti Infratel mobile tower Mobile operators

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp