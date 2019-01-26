Home Business

Centre not to intervene in Jet Airways matter as discussions on between lenders, promoters: Official

The civil aviation ministry will not intervene in the matter regarding crisis-hit Jet Airways as discussions are going on between the lenders and promoters, a senior official said Friday.

Published: 26th January 2019 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

Jet Airways

A Jet Airways aircraft sits on the tarmac (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The civil aviation ministry will not intervene in the matter regarding crisis-hit Jet Airways as discussions are going on between the lenders and promoters, a senior official said Friday.

On whether Jet Airways has sought any kind of help, including deferring payments to airports and oil companies, Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey also said the airline had earlier written to the ministry but it decided not to intervene.

"They had written to us earlier. Then we said the ministry does not intervene into that because they are again commercial contracts between the airline and the service provider. It is for the airline and the service provider to discuss," he told reporters here.

When asked whether the ministry is adopting a hands-off approach, he replied in the negative.

"I will not use the word hands off. We are keen that airlines should be healthy. The keenness is there but when you say hands off it gives an impression that as if we are not concerned or bothered. That is not the case".

"It is a private company. As I mentioned, it is between the airline, lenders to work out a mutually accepted plan of action going forward," Choubey said.

Grappling with financial woes, Jet Airways is looking to raise fresh funds, including from strategic partner Etihad, which currently holds 24 per cent stake in the airline.

According to reports, Etihad has sought various relaxations, including exemption from possible open offer in case it infuses more funds into Jet Airways.

Responding to questions about such reports, Choubey said discussion is going on between the lenders and the promoters, adding that he is not aware whether a commonly agreed plan has fructified or not.

"As government we are not into the nuts and bolts of it. That is something among the lenders and the promoters. At this stage, we don't have a role," he noted.

Replying to a query on whether Jet Airways and Air India are facing a situation of 'die another day', Choubey said that was not the case.

"Air India is not dying another day and Jet also. It has difficulties but it does not die another day kind of thing. Discussions are going on. There have been problems in the past and those have been overcome," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
A college student gets her face painted during Republic Day celebrations in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp