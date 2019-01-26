Centre not to intervene in Jet Airways matter as discussions on between lenders, promoters: Official

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The civil aviation ministry will not intervene in the matter regarding crisis-hit Jet Airways as discussions are going on between the lenders and promoters, a senior official said Friday.

On whether Jet Airways has sought any kind of help, including deferring payments to airports and oil companies, Civil Aviation Secretary R N Choubey also said the airline had earlier written to the ministry but it decided not to intervene.

"They had written to us earlier. Then we said the ministry does not intervene into that because they are again commercial contracts between the airline and the service provider. It is for the airline and the service provider to discuss," he told reporters here.

When asked whether the ministry is adopting a hands-off approach, he replied in the negative.

"I will not use the word hands off. We are keen that airlines should be healthy. The keenness is there but when you say hands off it gives an impression that as if we are not concerned or bothered. That is not the case".

"It is a private company. As I mentioned, it is between the airline, lenders to work out a mutually accepted plan of action going forward," Choubey said.

Grappling with financial woes, Jet Airways is looking to raise fresh funds, including from strategic partner Etihad, which currently holds 24 per cent stake in the airline.

According to reports, Etihad has sought various relaxations, including exemption from possible open offer in case it infuses more funds into Jet Airways.

Responding to questions about such reports, Choubey said discussion is going on between the lenders and the promoters, adding that he is not aware whether a commonly agreed plan has fructified or not.

"As government we are not into the nuts and bolts of it. That is something among the lenders and the promoters. At this stage, we don't have a role," he noted.

Replying to a query on whether Jet Airways and Air India are facing a situation of 'die another day', Choubey said that was not the case.

"Air India is not dying another day and Jet also. It has difficulties but it does not die another day kind of thing. Discussions are going on. There have been problems in the past and those have been overcome," he added.