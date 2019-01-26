Early education takes wing on Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality platforms

Pradeesh Chandran By

Being a new age parent means you have many worries, not least of which is the increasing amount of time children spend glued to mobile phone screens or tablets. Some parents even use screen time as a sop to placate their kids, but many are increasingly aware that addiction to screens — from consuming cartoons on Youtube to playing animated games — can impact child development.

But increasingly tech-savvy children and parents worried about the content they consume is offering a new segment of firms an opportunity to offer technology-enabled educational toys and solutions. Many of these make toys which help children during development and offer them intellectual challenges and activities to shape growth. While some are digital, others still believe in going the analog way.

PlayShifu is one such firm which produces augmented reality (AR)-based toys to aid in early childhood education and help parents use and understand the importance of technology, while also making physical toys. According to the firm, they are trying to merge play with developmental activities for kids aged 2-10 years.

“New parents understand the importance of technology. Many believe that kids waste time on the screens, but it can’t be true always. The most important point is how we use technology. We can’t deny technology-based education as it is becoming mainstream in teaching,” said Vivek Goyal, co-founder and CEO, PlayShifu.

For instance, PlayShifu’s Orboot is a smart AR globe that teaches children about countries and cultures. The company also makes physical toys which help in shaping and stimulating the intellect of a growing kid. The toy-maker also sends parents kits and an AR-based mobile app.

Smartivity Labs, meanwhile, focuses on delivering play-filled STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, (Arts) and Math) learning through AR, Virtual Reality (VR), tech-enabled toys and activities.

Founded in 2015, it caters to the 3-14 years age group and helps children understand concepts around STEM in a hands-on, engagement-driven, and play-filled manner. Its portfolio includes products across the physical-digital spectrum, from STEM educational do-it-yourself toys made from recycled wood to AR and VR, robotics and IoT-enabled games.

“There is a real need to understand STEM subjects. Education from a very young age needs the right balance of analytical, practical and creative skills. Our product helps kids make things with their own hands,” said Tushar Amin, co-founder, Smartivity.

The sector has also begun drawing in investors, with funding rising. Chennai-based Flinto Learning Solutions, which engages children with fun and creative activity boxes called Flintobox has raised about $9.5 million, while Smartivity raised about $3.3 million in four rounds.

With the sales channels spanning both online and physical touchpoints, these firms have begun to reach wider markets. For example, Flintobox sees about 45 per cent of its orders coming from smaller towns in the country.

“The fast urbanisation, two members working in families and the nuclear family setup has restricted kids to TV screens and mobile screens. This has hindered natural development and stimulation... we are solving that,” said Arunprasad Durairaj, CEO, Flinto Learning Solutions. Many of these firms, like Flinto and PlayShifu have expanded overseas too.

