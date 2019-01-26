Home Business

Fintech will be a key driver for financial inclusion 

India has been an underbanked country for many decades, in spite of an existing ecosystem of banks and financial institutions.

Published: 26th January 2019 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

By Upasana Taku
Express News Service

India has been an underbanked country for many decades, in spite of an existing ecosystem of banks and financial institutions. A number of critical financial services like loans, insurance and wealth management continue to be the privilege of a few. The numbers validate the sad state of affairs — less than 10 per cent of Indians have access to credit and insurance penetration is only about 3 per cent of GDP. The reasons are aplenty including high costs of the traditional banking model, lack of relevant products, and limited financial literacy.

The potential is immense but there is a need to leverage technology to disrupt the way financial services are distributed to ensure that it makes inroads into the real India and impacts lives of millions of Indians.
Fintech has emerged as the problem solver as it has disrupted the financial services market. Fintech companies are working to transform the way the real India transacts financially. Armed with top-of-the-line technology driven models, fintech companies are delivering all financial services digitally. They are reaching out to millions of unexplored Indians and offering customised solutions, delivered instantly and seamlessly on a phone. The first and foremost is credit. 

There is a huge portfolio of fintech solutions that new age fintech companies are offering to tap the unserved, first time user base. These are individuals who would have had the intent to use financial services, but were either never approached or did not have high amounts to start their journey. This is a common case when we consider insurance and wealth management. Today, with advanced data analytics and robo-advisory, firms are offering wealth management advice to millions of users, on an app.

The advantages for fintech companies are many, including better product lines, lower costs, wider and effective reach, strong risk management capabilities, deep data analytics for a thorough understanding of consumer segments, convenience and ease of access. They do not operate on a ‘brick and mortar’ model but utilise cutting edge technology and data analytics — their biggest advantage. They can offer their services 24x7 across India, irrespective of location, on the mobiles.

I believe financial access and financial inclusion beyond  cities is what will drive the next level of growth for India. As high-speed mobile internet with affordable data plans propel the next level of growth for digitisation, it is time for the un-banked and under-banked population to explore the range of financial service available on smartphones. 2019 will belong to new and unexplored users, who will begin exploring financial services on their phones. While artificial intelligence, machine learning and deep-data analytics will be critical, innovation and speed to market will be the real game changers. The future is bright and the day is not far when a majority of Indians will prefer to do financial transactions digitally. 
(Views expressed are personal) 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fintech

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
A college student gets her face painted during Republic Day celebrations in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp