IBC swift, but ends in higher liquidation

HYDERABAD: Two years after it came into existence, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) still needs to smooth out its kinks. In its current form, the resolution process is not only slow, but also is resulting in higher liquidation of cases, which experts believe leads to value destruction.

For instance, one in every two closed cases underwent liquidation, while only 13 per cent were resolved, but with an average haircut of 52 per cent to lenders. The steep number of liquidated cases and the duration of resolution remain primary sources of concern, noted M B Mahesh of Kotak Institutional Securities.

As on December 2018, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India had 1,484 registered cases, of which 586 cases were closed — within this, 52 per cent or roughly 302 via liquidation of the corporate debtor, while only 34 cases (13 per cent) were resolved with an average haircut of 52 per cent on admitted claims.

“...resolution is a process that goes to and fro, whereas (in) liquidation, you go straight away. However, in resolution, chances of recovery are better compared to liquidation,” Mrytunjay Mahapatra, CEO & MD, Syndicate Bank, told this newspaper. He suggested that other mechanisms like debt recovery tribunals should be beefed up to make IBC efficient.

What is heartening to note is that the number of cases admitted to NCLT has been swift during the current fiscal, with 50 per cent of all cases (744 to be precise) being admitted in the first nine months FY19, indicating IBC’s role in resolution of stressed assets.

However, liquidation remained the favourable choice despite the resolution value being higher than the liquidation value in several cases. Of the 898 ongoing processes, 275 cases have passed 270 days since admission, while another 166 cases have crossed 180 days since admission and chances of liquidation are high. Similarly, voluntary liquidation too is rising, though closure of such cases is time-consuming with only 18 out of 285 admitted cases being closed till December 2018.

Pratik Datta of the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy, in a recent report, noted that although IBC vastly improved India’s corporate insolvency framework, it raised two important challenges — value destruction and wealth transfer. The law entrusts the decision about the future of a financially distressed corporate debtor with a super majority of financial creditors, whose pay-offs may not necessarily be affected by the outcome of that decision. Therefore, they may not have the right incentive to preserve the value of the business of the corporate debtors, he observed.

Two, by limiting the benefits of the cram down provision only to post-insolvency restructuring, the law delays restructuring and enhances the risk of value destruction of the corporate debtor. Similarly, in case of wealth transfer, the law needs a few important tweaks to address the contemporary concerns and make it efficient for the entire ecosystem, the report said.