India ranks sixth in GDPR readiness index: Cisco

By Express News Service

Around 65 per cent of Indian businesses and organisations are better prepared for the European Union’s (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), making India the sixth best prepared nation to deal with the new data privacy regulation which all organisations operating within the EU and European Economic Area are mandated to comply with. The GDPR became enforceable in May 2018.

The rankings were part of the ‘Data Privacy Benchmark Study’ for 2019 put out by technology giant Cisco on Friday. According to the report, organisations that invested in maturing their data privacy practices are realizing the benefits that these investments are resulting in. The study showed that 59 per cent of organisations across the world reported meeting all or most of the requirements, 29 per cent expect to do so within a year and 9 per cent estimate compliance will take more than a year.

“India has greatly improved upon its GDPR readiness with its fast evolving data privacy ecosystem, which is primarily because of a collaborative approach by the government and private organisations. However, there remains a huge scope for Indian organisations to increase investments in people, and technology controls to meet customer privacy requirements faster,” Vishak Raman, Director, Security, Cisco said.

The study also showed organisations that invested to meet GDPR norms experienced shorter delays in selling to existing customers at 3.4 weeks as compared to 5.4 weeks for the least GDPR ready organisations.