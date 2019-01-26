Home Business

India ranks sixth in GDPR readiness index: Cisco

The GDPR became enforceable in May 2018.

Published: 26th January 2019 08:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2019 08:24 AM   |  A+A-

A Cisco Systems sign. (File |Reuters)

By Express News Service

Around 65 per cent of Indian businesses and organisations are better prepared for the European Union’s (EU) General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), making India the sixth best prepared nation to deal with the new data privacy regulation which all organisations operating within the EU and European Economic Area are mandated to comply with.  The GDPR became enforceable in May 2018.

The rankings were part of the ‘Data Privacy Benchmark Study’ for 2019 put out by technology giant Cisco on Friday. According to the report, organisations that invested in maturing their data privacy practices are realizing the benefits that these investments are resulting in. The study showed that 59 per cent of organisations across the world reported meeting all or most of the requirements, 29 per cent expect to do so within a year and 9 per cent estimate compliance will take more than a year.

“India has greatly improved upon its GDPR readiness with its fast evolving data privacy ecosystem, which is primarily because of a collaborative approach by the government and private organisations. However, there remains a huge scope for Indian organisations to increase investments in people, and technology controls to meet customer privacy requirements faster,” Vishak Raman, Director, Security, Cisco said.  

The study also showed organisations that invested to meet GDPR norms experienced shorter delays in selling to existing customers at 3.4 weeks as compared to 5.4 weeks for the least GDPR ready organisations. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
A college student gets her face painted during Republic Day celebrations in Chennai. (Photo | PTI)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
Zhang Shuai, right, and Samantha Stosur pose for a photo with their trophy after winning the women's doubles final against Kristina Mladenovic and Timea Babos at the Australian Open in Melbourne. | AP
Samantha Stosur, Zhang Shuai win Australian Open women's doubles title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp