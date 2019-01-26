Indian Overseas Bank Q3 loss comes down to Rs 346 crore

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Indian Overseas Bank said its net loss has come down in the third quarter of the financial year to Rs 346.02 crore, down 64 per cent from the previous year, and also 29 per cent lower than the previous quarter loss of Rs 487 crore.

The bank’s total income during the quarter rose 12.39 per cent to Rs 5,689 crore. The operating profit also was 114 per cent higher at Rs 1,466.15 crore.

Interest income too was up by 6.75 per cent to Rs 4,542 crore YoY, and total deposits saw a rise of 1.72 per cent to Rs 2,20,311 crore. “The bank has reduced the concentration of bulk deposits and high cost deposits and increased retail term deposits to have a stable and sustainable deposit profile and reduce the cost of funds,” IOB said.