Can government manage a balanced budget ahead of polls?

Sunitha natti By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In 2017, when Union Budget was advanced to February 1, a small, but crucial component was neatly tucked inside the document, but failed to attract much attention. The government of the day did away with the practice of a Vote-on-Account and instead decided to henceforth present a single Appropriation Bill every year, regardless of an election year.

Typically, ahead of general elections, incumbent governments present an abridged budget seeking capital just enough to survive until a new regime takes over. Governments also refrain from announcing new tax cuts or major schemes simply because a Vote-on-Account by design presents an expenditure budget and not a receipts budget. It also bars governments from altering direct taxes, passed only through a Finance Bill.

Now that a Vote-on-Account is consigned to history books, caretaker Finance Minister Piyush Goyal will present an interim budget, which is similar to a full budget, includes expenditure and revenue receipts and importantly, doesn’t prevent him from introducing tax cuts or announcing new schemes.

In short, the NDA government, if it chooses, can play to the gallery — recall the news leaks about personal income tax reductions and cash support schemes for farmers — though critics and the opposition argue that such populist measures are a ploy to please voters. Former finance minister Yashwant Sinha assailed such moves as constitutionally invalid, while former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan favored a ‘responsible budget’ to avoid saddling successive governments with legacy spending.

Having inherited unbalanced budget books -- high fiscal deficit, high expenditure, and low revenue -- the NDA government knows better than anyone else about the consequences of mindless spending and reckless borrowing. In fact, a cursory look at the past five budgets is proof enough that in the first half, efforts remained sincere to rein in the fiscal deficit beast, maintain modest expenditure, and remain aggressive on tax and non-tax collections, However, it somewhat lost track in subsequent years, and was forced to defer the fiscal deficit targets, lived with moderate tax revenue, owing to subdued indirect collections, divestment proceeds and dwindling dividends.

Expenditure remained conservative only in budget documents, but as CAG pointed out, the government had been resorting to off-budget financing, where it indirectly raises capital but publicly discloses only interest outgo. Put simply, the true picture of the total government debt thus gets effectively masked. CAG pulled up the government on this, but the government maintained that its borrowings are within the constitutional scope.

Prudent debt management is a cornerstone of good economic policy, and curtailing expenditure isn’t the preferred fiscal path. What we need is more revenue and rationalised expenditure to have balanced budgets, which is easier said than done and few economies have cracked it.

The NDA government began its innings in FY15 with aggressive spending on infrastructure, agriculture and rural sectors, making up for the slack in private investment and domestic consumption. Fortune too favoured the Narendra Modi-led government with broader macroeconomic conditions turning positive with lower inflation, lower CAD, and robust forex reserves in the first half of the five-year period. It persistently pursued growth and stability led by buoyant tax revenues, particularly indirect taxes and even met the fiscal deficit target until FY17 (3.5 per cent of GDP). Gross tax-to-GDP ratio crossed the 11 per cent mark for the first time since FY08, while capex-to-total expenditure improved to 14 per cent in FY17.

All was well until the government shot itself in its foot with demonetisation and subsequent rollout of GST, which knocked it off course from correcting the structural imbalance between revenue and expenditure. In FY18, gross tax revenues were pegged at 11.3 per cent of GDP, modest considering FY17’s high base.

With expanding tax base, expectations were high in early FY19 that tax collections may exceed budget estimates, but that prospect lost its purchase, largely due to uncertainty around GST.

With falling revenue, fiscal consolidation too is at the risk of yet another recalibration. The current fiscal also happens to be the maiden year of a new twin-target framework of reducing debt and fiscal deficit. Will the government make it to the finish line? Goyal will give away the answer this Friday.

