Home Business

Government hikes advertisement rates for private TV channels

The Union government this week announced an increase in advertisement rates offered by it to private TV channels, just days after having announced a hike in print advertisement rates.

Published: 27th January 2019 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2019 10:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The Union government this week announced an increase in advertisement rates offered by it to private TV channels, just days after having announced a hike in print advertisement rates. 

While the effective hike in print rates came up to 25 per cent, private TV channels will now get 11 per cent more from advertisements which the government’s Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC) releases.

According to an official statement from the Information and Boradcasting ministry, differential rate structures for news and non-news channels will be offered, depending on their overall reach in the country.  
The revised rates have been announced on the basis of a review committee constituted by the ministry which submitted its report on January 1, 2019, the government statement added. The decision will also make it easier for TV channels to be empanelled with BOC to take advantage of the higher rates.

Meanwhile, the government has also instructed all TV channels to carry a scroller asking viewers to register their grievances against any objectionable advertisement. “No advertisement which violates the Code for self-regulation in advertising, as adopted by the Advertising Standards Council of lndia for public exhibition in lndia, from time to time shall be carried in the cable service,” read the advisory.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Advertisement

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Cheteshwar Pujara at an event in Chennai. (File | PTI)
Pujara turns 31: Did you know these 5 things about the 'New Wall of India'?
Is Priyanka Gandhi's arrival a game changer?
Gallery
Daredevils from the Indian Army Corps of Signals display their skills on motorcycles on Rajpath, the ceremonial boulevard, during Republic Day parade in New Delhi, India, Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019. Thousands of Indians have converged on a ceremonial bouleva
Splendid display of military might, glimpses from Gandhi's life mark Republic Day parade
Indian Railway Protection Force (RPF) commandos perform stunts during Republic Day celebrations in Hyderabad.(Photo| R Satish Babu/ EPS)
70th Republic Day: Pictures of celebrations from across the country
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp