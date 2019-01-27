Government hikes advertisement rates for private TV channels

By Express News Service

The Union government this week announced an increase in advertisement rates offered by it to private TV channels, just days after having announced a hike in print advertisement rates.

While the effective hike in print rates came up to 25 per cent, private TV channels will now get 11 per cent more from advertisements which the government’s Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOC) releases.

According to an official statement from the Information and Boradcasting ministry, differential rate structures for news and non-news channels will be offered, depending on their overall reach in the country.

The revised rates have been announced on the basis of a review committee constituted by the ministry which submitted its report on January 1, 2019, the government statement added. The decision will also make it easier for TV channels to be empanelled with BOC to take advantage of the higher rates.

Meanwhile, the government has also instructed all TV channels to carry a scroller asking viewers to register their grievances against any objectionable advertisement. “No advertisement which violates the Code for self-regulation in advertising, as adopted by the Advertising Standards Council of lndia for public exhibition in lndia, from time to time shall be carried in the cable service,” read the advisory.