TRAI rules out extending tariff deadline again

By Express News Service

With just a week to go till the February 1 deadline for the implementation of new television tariff norms comes around, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has ruled out any further extensions in the roll-out date. TRAI’s statement this week comes after speculation that another extension might be in the offing since cable TV operators have been raising concerns about getting all consumers on board on time.

However, TRAI in its statement said that it sees “no reason” to do so. “The Authority reiterates that there is no reason to consider any extension in view of the significant momentum in obtaining the choices and the assurances of all the service providers. The subscribers who exercise their option within the prescribed time, will be migrated from February 1, 2019. All subscribers are requested to exercise their option immediately without waiting for last minute,” said TRAI.

The regulator also noted that as per data available with it, over 40 per cent of Cable TV and DTH consumers have already submitted their choices and opted for relevant plans under the new tariff mechanism notifed by the authority.

Meanwhile, TRAI this week also launched a mobile application to help TV consumers opt for their preferred channels and clear any doubts they might have about the new system, which has already led to large-scale confusion. According to TRAI, the ‘Channel Selector App’ will help users “optimize their selection and inform them about the Maximum Retail Price of every channel.

“TRAI has launched web portal www.channeltariff.trai.gov.in containing ‘Frequently Asked Questions’, rates of all the pay-TV channels on a-la-carte and the bouquets of pay channels offered by the broadcasters, etc. It has also launched a web portal www.channel.trai.gov.in to help consumers to select the channels of their choice and estimate their monthly bill,” noted the regulator.

Consumers can also take a print out of the channels they have selected and send it to their service provider to migrate to the new system. “These online portals have received quite a positive feedback with more than 3.5 crore hits, as on date,” TRAI said.

Tata Sky releases price list

DTH operator Tata sky this week finally released the new price list for channels it will provide under the new tariff system after receiving a showcause notice from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) for a lack of initiative in informing its subscribers of the new broadcast tariff regime. “… Tata Sky has put its subscribers in a situation of great difficulty despite no fault of theirs by not complying with the provisions of the new regulations and the tariff order,” Trai had said in the notice. Tata Sky consumers can now log on to www.mytatasky.com or www.packselection.tatasky.com to modify their existing packs and packages and select the new bouquets and packs under the latest TRAI guidelines.