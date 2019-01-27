Vodafone’s iconic pug gone without a farewell hug

Sandeep Goyal By

Express News Service

Last week Vodafone-Idea released a new ‘network’ ad, done by O&M. The ad shows two engineers tinkering away in a dimly-lit highway tunnel. One tells the other, “What’s the point of working in these conditions if people will only watch cat videos and not really know or remember us after all the hard work we’ve put?”. The older engineer turns around with a twinkle in his eyes and says, “We do this so people don’t remember us.”

The new commercial takes the thought of a data-strong network to the next level with #StrongerEveryHour, by adding that Voda-Idea are adding a tower every hour.

This is a sea-change from a year ago when Vodafone brought its mascot, the lovable pug, back into its advertising, while opting to convey the message of #StrongerTogether. The merger with Idea had yet not been completed then and Vodafone chose to push the message of a data-strong network using symbolism loved by all: an army of pugs following a boy through a street, symbolic of the network that follows you.

The new ad with the engineers however points to a sad reality: the cute, little pug has been bid good-bye by the merged entity.

Vodafone introduced Cheeka, the pug, in 2003. Many great renditions of the pug have been seen ever since. One cannot be sure if this strategic shift away from the pug is the result of a management decision at Voda-Idea to jettison brand values of both the earlier avatars of the merged entity and forge an identity completely different from imagery attached to either brand in the past. Or, the pug has been exited because of the adverse PR generated by the PETA controversy on the last pugs ad wherein the NGO gunned at the telecom operator alleging pain and torture in the shooting of the animals and labeling them ‘vulnerable’. Or, that Vodafone globally has decided not to use animals in its advertising, under pressure from consumer groups, especially in Europe.

Vodafone had run afoul of the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland for its infamous ‘Bull’ ad in 2016, and ever since the global telecom giant has largely stayed away from showing animals in its advertising.

Whatever be the reasons, the cute-ness associated with Vodafone advertising is gone. Vodafone advertising always had a certain attitude, a certain slickness that distinguished it from competition. It wasn’t stiff-upper-lip. It wasn’t just city-smart. It had class while still being mass. It had swag. It had charm. It had sophistication. It was cool.

With the pug gone, will the zoo-zoos die too? The zoo-zoos were introduced in 2008 during IPL 2. Ironically, Vodafone received the first People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) 2009 Glitterbox Award, for replacing the pug with more humane alternatives in their ads.

PETA was of course not to know then that the pug had just been granted temporary leave-of-absence and that the zoo-zoos would only make a tactical appearance every year at IPL time while the pug would continue to be a constant ambassador for network goodness for years to come.

But it will be interesting to see whether the zoo-zoos will resurface this year when the IPL commences in mid-March. Chances are they won’t. Because Voda-Idea is not Vodafone. It is a different company; it is a company that is distancing itself from all of the past of its two merged brands: good or bad.

The new Voda-Idea commercial is actually an attempt at wry humour vaguely reminiscent of past Idea advertising. Not exactly the same, but in the same mould. But honestly, while the engineers may be good PR for the company’s HR policies of recognizing the contribution of employees, and publicly acknowledging it, it does very little for the ‘new’ Voda-Idea brand. Because it lacks any differentiation. It is manufacturer-speak, no more. Yes, a tower-every-hour. But, so what?

I would really feel sad if the pug is put into retirement. It would be the end of an era. An era in advertising when brands would create and support break-through ideas. An era where the creative idea scored over tech-talk about towers, signal strength, research tests and more. An era when Cheeka was the darling of the country and every small boy and girl wanted a pug for a pet, including mine.

(The writer is an advertising veteran)