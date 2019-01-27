With right policy, films may give sharp boost to tourism

Jonathan Ananda By

Films have always acted as a window to the larger world for audiences trapped in the drudgery of everyday life. From the snow-capped peaks of Switzerland’s alpine ranges to the deserts of the Sahara, films have offered a view that most Indian cinema-goers could only experience on the silver screen.

But with rising affluence and an explosion in accessibility, Indian films shot overseas have served as a catalyst in boosting the flow of Indian tourists to destinations first introduced to them on cinema screens. And, according to experts, with the right policies, film-driven tourism could also result in a large influx of foreign and domestic tourists to scenic spots inside Indian borders. A recent report released by Ernst and Young and the PHD Chamber of Commerce pegs the opportunity for film-driven tourism in the billions. “India, in addition to being one of the leading film producing countries... also offers a diversity of landscape and locations.., making it an appealing destination for production of both international and domestic films. There is a potential for upto a million film tourists which could result in revenues of upto $ 3 billion by 2022,” the report noted.

For instance, the climax of the popular Bollywood film 3 Idiots shot in the breathtaking landscapes of the Leh-Ladakh region of Jammu and Kashmir saw tourist flow to the area explode in the years following its release.

“Restaurants have been named after the movie and Rancho (character of Aamir Khan). Pangong lake has a few photo ops locations where tourists take home a memorable pic with the props of 3-Idiots ( bum chairs, scooter). The then Chief Minister had gone on record to state that we do not need to promote tourism in Leh region as 3 Idiots has done it,” notes Sanjiv Kishinchandani, executive producer, Rajkumar Hirani Films, in the report.

But to capitalise on the potential, governments at the state and the centre might need to incentivise film-makers and simplify processes need to get permits. According to experts, this could take the form of introducing a single window clearance facility for all filming permissions. A few Indian states have already implemented or announced their intentions to implement a single-window system like Goa, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, Kerala, West Bengal, Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat, to name a few.

Other suggested measures also include incentivising filming in the country through cash grants, tax rebates, and even equity investment into film projects that with budget constraints through a nodal body setup for the purpose on fulfilment of certain conditions.

“This will also help international film production companies to look at India as a go-to destination to shoot. If cinema becomes the centerpiece of India’s soft power diplomacy and we have policies that are shaped around it- there is no reason why what we cannot repeat in our country what Indian film industry has achieved for countries abroad i.e. make them hot spots of tourism,” says Vivek Krishnani, managing director, Sony Pictures Entertainment India in the report.

How films benefit tourism