Corporate profits to GDP ratio dives

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

Even as India’s GDP growth remains one of the fastest in the world and some large corporates have seen a surge in earnings, overall corporate profit to GDP ratio has declined in the last decade, dropping to a 15-year low in FY18. As per a study by Motilal Oswal Financial Securities, corporate profits of Nifty 500 companies as a percentage of GDP has dropped to 2.8 per cent in FY18 from a peak of 5.5 per cent in 2008.

“Nifty-500 profits have remained stagnant at `4-4.8 trillion (lakh crore) over the last five years, even as nominal GDP has continued to grow steadily. Over 2013-2018, profit CAGR of 3.8 per cent has significantly lagged GDP CAGR of 11 per cent,” it said. Earnings have lacked resilience due to a multitude of macro-micro factors, the report added.

The study shows that corporate profit to GDP ratio doubled from 2.8 per cent to 5.5 per cent over 2003-08, with Nifty-500 profits growing at 31 per cent, twice the pace of underlying GDP growth driven by the export-, investment- and capex-oriented sectors. Between 2003 and 2008, the global economy grew at a faster clip, helping export-oriented players. Capacity investment across sectors was also significant as the investment cycle took off.

However, a poor show by state-run firms and value migration towards the private sector led to a corrosion in this ratio. “The movement in the ratio over 2008-18 was driven by a few sectors – 88 per cent of the fall was driven by PSU Banks (36 per cent), Oil & Gas (19 per cent), Metals (18 per cent) and Telecom (15 per cent),” the report noted. PSUs’ corporate profit to GDP has come down from 1.8 per cent in 2003 to 0.4 per cent currently, while that of the private corporate sector has risen from 0.8 per cent in 2003 to 2.2 per cent in 2018. The sectors that have been most stable, rising to prominence over these 15 years, are technology, NBFCs, private financials, auto and metals. Profits of these sectors as a percentage of GDP increased by 3-4 times in 2003-18.

Going ahead, the figures are expected to inch ahead with earnings is likely to improve in the next few quarters led by normalisation of profits at corporate banks and gradual improvement in the capex cycle.

“Even telecom and utilities — the two sectors that have witnessed huge investments over the years without any commensurate returns — should start contributing to earnings over the next five years, in our view,” Motilal Oswal predicts.