Funds' underperformance more a blip than a trend

M C Vaijayanthi By

Express News Service

Is 2018’s fund performance going to affect investment flows this year? What investor preferences have become visible? To find out, M C Vaijayanthi spoke to V Srivatsa, executive vice president at UTI Mutual Fund. Excerpts:



While investment flows were good, returns in 2018 were disappointing. Would this affect 2019 inflows?

One of the rare years when bulk of the funds have underperformed the indices. On an average, 60 to 80 per cent of funds have underperformed the benchmark. I think it is the worst I have seen in the 12 years I have been managing funds. I think the main challenges have been the returns in terms of the benchmark: Sensex, Nifty or BSE 100 have been driven by the top five stocks. Obviously, it is difficult to have similar exposures across funds, and mid and small caps underperformed. You would have an aberration like this once in a while. Would say this is more a blip than a trend.

But the fall had not just hit one year returns...

5-year would still be ok, specially from funds’ point of view. In one category, I have seen big impact in terms of inflows — the hybrid funds. We don’t know what has been the premise on which channel partners have sold to underlying investors. From a peak of Rs 6,000 to Rs 7,000 crore a month it has come down to barely Rs100 crore.

Was dividend tax the main issue for that?

One was the dividend taxation. These are all stable funds where dividends were tax free. The moment it got taxed at 10 per cent, flows stopped. Barring that, the remaining ones are doing ok. There is also a lot of maturity among investors about equity investing.

Has preference moved from balanced funds to multicaps and hybrid funds now?

The problem with balanced funds is it is still 75 per cent equity. There is still a lot of volatility attached, which cannot be wished away. Probably because of the name, end investor didn’t understand this. That is why there is a gap between expectation and returns. May be on a 3-year basis, they are capable of 10 to 11 per cent CAGR...

Large cap today is concentrated. Very difficult for a typical large cap to beat indices. In multicap, there is lot of manoeuvrability to take the optimal blend of large, mid and small cap. People have preferred multicap in the last one year. Hybrid, comparable to multicap in portfolio composition, may be better in risk profile. But, the key challenge is investor should appreciate it. Right kind of allocation is essential.

What themes are you following this year?

The biggest risk I see is political risk. I would look for sectors less impacted by government — IT and pharma fits the bill. There is also a decent amount of correction in midcaps. On the whole midcap looks to be good. The best industry is IT, got absolutely no connection with government. Their valuations are favourable and they have an efficient way of returning capital.

