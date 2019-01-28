ICICI bank board to meet Piyush Goyal over CBI probe on Chanda Kochhar

Anuradha Shukla By

Express News Service

The ICICI Bank management is likely to meet finance minister Piyush Goyal over the FIR lodged by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Chanda Kochhar case, requesting the government to reconsider the investigation as the agency has “indiscriminately” named everyone in its FIR.

“If you see the FIR, it was done in a hush-hush manner and has named everyone. This is not fair to include everyone indiscriminately. This will have a very negative impact on the morals of the top banking management. We are planning to meet the finance minister,” a top official from ICICI Bank told this publication.

The CBI on January 22 had filed a first information report against ICICI Bank’s former managing director and chief executive officer Chanda Kochhar, her husband Deepak Kochhar and Venugopal Dhoot, managing director of Videocon Industries over alleged irregularities in transactions between the lender and private entities.

The FIR on the alleged quid pro quo transactions had also questioned the role of senior officials, including the current CEO Sandeep Bakhshi, K Ramkumar, Sonjoy Chatterjee, N S Kannan, Zarin Daruwala, Rajiv Sabharwal, KV Kamath and Homi Khusrokhan, who were on the bank’s credit committees at the time.

The CBI went on to say that the role of these officials should be probed and that it had planned to question them, starting with K V Kamath, who served as ICICI Bank’s managing director and CEO from May 1, 1996 until his retirement from executive responsibilities on April 30, 2009.

The FIR was publicly slammed by Union Minister Arun Jaitley, who in his facebook post, wrote that there is a fundamental difference between investigative adventurism and professional investigation, stating that such adventurism leads to media leaks, ruins reputations, and not convictions.

“One of the reasons why our conviction rates are poor is that adventurism and megalomania overtakes our investigators and professionalism takes a back seat,” Jaitley wrote.

His move was supported by former finance minister P Chidambaram who in a series of tweets on Sunday, said he was glad that Jaitley’s conscience and legal acumen have finally stirred to condemn the “indiscriminate targeting of eminent bankers”.

