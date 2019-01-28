India-born billionaire in the dock for bribing doctors with cash, strip clubs

By Bloomberg

The first prosecution of a pharmaceutical company chief executive tied to opioid overdoses begins this week, when Insys Therapeutics Inc.’s John Kapoor goes on trial. The fallout may jolt an industry facing steep penalties for its own role in the crisis.

Kapoor, 75, is accused of masterminding illegal marketing tactics that contributed to an epidemic of addiction and death. A onetime billionaire who rose from modest means in India, he’s on trial for using speakers’ fees, dinners and cash to lure doctors into prescribing a highly addictive opioid painkiller meant solely for cancer patients.

The case will be heard in Boston, but the verdict may echo in the boardrooms of the nation’s pharmaceutical companies. More than 1,500 local governments have sued opioid makers and distributors to recoup the billions of dollars spent fighting the crisis. The clash could serve as a test-drive for how jurors weigh claims of industry wrongdoing.

“It’s a real advantage for the local governments’ lawyers to get jury feedback on the Insys marketing evidence,’’ said Richard Ausness, an expert on mass-tort law at the University of Kentucky College of Law. “It will help them build their conspiracy cases against all the companies involved in the opioid litigation.”

A conviction could turn Kapoor into the face of the opioid crisis.

The first person in his family to attend college, he became a health-care entrepreneur after earning a doctorate in medicinal chemistry at the University of Buffalo in 1972. He worked as a drugmaker’s plant manager and later became CEO of a hospital-products company. After forming a venture-capital firm that invested in health-care companies, he merged closely held Insys with NeoPharm Inc. in 2010 to get access to technology to develop pain drugs for cancer patients.

He remains Insys’s majority shareholder, controlling about 60 percent of its shares, according to company filings. They’ve fallen by about one-third since his October 2017 indictment.

A conviction on federal fraud, racketeering and kickback charges could send Kapoor and four other ex-Insys managers to prison for as long as 25 years. They’re accused of bribing doctors to prescribe Subsys, an opioid painkiller approved in 2012 for late-stage cancer patients. Prosecutors say Kapoor oversaw a scheme in which doctors got sham speaker’s fees in return for issuing more prescriptions and subordinates lied to insurers about the type of patients receiving the fentanyl-based drug, they said.

Doctors were allegedly seduced with jobs for relatives, lavish meals and, in one case, a $1,000 private champagne-room session at a strip club. As the bribes generated Subsys sales, Kapoor pumped more money into speakers’ fees, with spending jumping to $10.5 million in 2014 from $550,000 two years earlier, prosecutors say.

“We will have testimony from doctors who said, ‘I would not have prescribed this if I wasn’t being bribed or paid,”’ Assistant U.S. Attorney Fred Wyshak said in court this month.