Home Business

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das meets PSU banks' CEOs, conveys regulator's expectations

RBI is scheduled to announce its sixth bi-monthly monetary policy for 2018-19 on February 7 which would be the the first monetary review under the new RBI Governor.

Published: 28th January 2019 02:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 02:00 PM   |  A+A-

Shaktikanta Das

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the monetary policy review, Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das Monday met heads of public sector banks and conveyed to them the regulator's expectation from the banking sector.

RBI is scheduled to announce its sixth bi-monthly monetary policy for 2018-19 on February 7.

It would be the the first monetary review under the new RBI Governor.

"Basically the idea was convey to them the regulator's expectation from the banking sector in general and public sector banks in particular, and also to get from them their understanding of the current banking situation, and to get an understanding about the future outlook, the sense they have," Das said after meeting CEOs of PSU banks.

It is widely expected that RBI would cut interest rate in its upcoming review meeting.

With softer retail and wholesale price-based inflation, the Reserve Bank is likely to change its policy stance to 'neutral' from 'calibrated tightening' in the February policy.

The inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) eased to an 18-month low of 2.19 per cent in December compared to 2.33 per cent in November and 5.21 per cent in December 2017.

The Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation also eased to an eight-month low of 3.80 per cent in December as against 4.64 per cent in November and 3.58 per cent in December 2017.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
RBI Shaktikanta Das

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp