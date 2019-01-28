Home Business

‘Required action’ will be taken to release shares: Coffee Day Enterprises

The I-T department had attached a portion of shares held by Siddhartha and CCD in Mindtree over a potential tax demand.  

Mr. V.G. Siddhartha, chairman, Coffee Day Enterprises Limited. (PTI File Photo)

By Express News Service

Coffee Day Enterprises (CDE) in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges said it would take required action over the next few days to get a portion of IT firm Mindtree shares owned by the company and its promoter V G Siddhartha released by the Income Tax Department. The I-T department had attached a portion of shares held by Siddhartha and CCD in Mindtree over a potential tax demand.  

In its statement, CCD also said that it has already discharged its tax liability along with the revised returns. “... there is no tax liability payable by the company and its subsidiaries as per the revised returns filed. The promoter has discharged all the tax liability along with the revised returns. Further, there is no undisputed tax liability for the promoter and the company,” it noted. 74.90 lakh shares of Mindtree have been affected by the provisional attachment, in which 22.20 lakh are held by Coffee Day Enterprises and 52.70 lakh by its promoter Siddhartha.
 

