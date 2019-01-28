Your Loans are unlikely to get cheaper this year

Rajas Kelkar By

There are times when you feel you are not getting enough from your investments. You often feel that your personal finances need order and it may be a good idea to step back and check where you stand. You can bring a rule of law into them. You can determine rules that would govern your personal finances in 2019. You may want to have an investment philosophy.

You may decide that you may keep your investments simple. You will not spend more on your credit card. You may decide that you may borrow money only to buy an asset and not for spending. Another important rule could be about knowledge. You may want to decide that you will make yourself aware of your personal finances. Try and understand the factors that influence them.

The country’s economic growth and interest rates play an important role in personal finance. Fixed investment return is based on the trend in interest rates while yield in equity-linked instruments is based on economic growth.

There is a lot of literature online on media websites. Amidst the election campaign, there is a good chance that you may get confused. There are diverse views on India’s economic prospects and inflation at the moment, a key factor that influences interest rates.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India governor Shaktikanta Das gave a speech at a public event in Gujarat. The central bank puts out texts of these speeches. He has given an excellent overview of the state of the Indian economy from which you can actually extrapolate the potential impact on your finances in 2019.

Economic growth

There seems to be a consensus on a economic growth rate of 7.5 per cent and above in 2018-19. The International Monetary Fund and the World Bank have both predicted a stronger growth for India. This is despite slower global growth. According to the RBI governor, India’s growth rate will be propelled by investment and private consumption. “

“The latest estimates of national accounts suggest that investment activity has accelerated by 12.2 per cent during 2018-19 as compared to 7.6 per cent in 2017-18,” he said in his speech. This is good news for the equity component of your investments. Businesses would invest in expansion and create jobs. That would further create demand for goods and services. This is good news for companies riding on India’s economic growth, despite uncertainty over the outcome of general elections in May 2019. If you have not invested in equities before, you may want to start a systematic investment plan in an index fund.

Inflation and your loans

The RBI governor highlights that although the food inflation has turned negative since October 2018, fuel inflation is volatile. Inflation, excluding food and fuel, remains sticky at close to 6 per cent.

“Such wide divergences and large volatilities in inflation across major groups pose challenges for inflation assessment,” he said.

This suggests that the RBI monetary policy committee may not be in a hurry to bring down borrowing rates. Low-interest rates stimulate economic growth. Yet, if inflation remains high, there is a risk of the economy overheating if interest rates are cut to stimulate growth. India needs faster economic growth but also needs the inflation rate under control. From a personal finance standpoint, you do not want the value of your investments to erode due to inflation. The other key implication is on your borrowing cost.

We can make a prediction safely for 2019 by simply reading through the RBI governor’s speech. Your loans are unlikely to get cheaper than this.

Whenever there is uncertainty over inflation, the committee of monetary policy experts steers clear of any cut in rates. They may either hold rates at current levels or raise them if inflation surges. But, considering the impending elections, hiking borrowing rates is an unlikely event. If you are buying your home or a car, you may want to go ahead and sign off. The RBI committee may hold rates at current levels in the meeting in the first week of February 2019.

