Home Business

Zee, lenders reach understanding on pledged shares

Chandra in a letter on Friday had refuted allegations linking the group to demonetisation related SFIO investigations as published in a news website.

Published: 28th January 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Media group Zee.

Media group Zee.

By Express News Service

Zee Group late on Sunday said it has arrived at an understanding with lenders with whom it has pledged shares of Zee Entertainment and Dish TV, reducing fears of a fire sale of shares when the markets opened on Monday.

“In view of the sensitive situation triggered due to the steep fall of the stock price of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. and Dish TV Ltd., a detailed meeting of the Essel Group Promoters with the lending entities comprising of Mutual Funds, NBFCs and Banks was conducted,” company said in a press release.
Zee Entertainment stock fell 26 per cent and Dish TV by 33 per cent on Friday, and investors had concerns on whether any part of the promoter stake pledged with various lenders could also have been sold off for margin requirement. Around 59 per cent of promoter holding in Zee Entertainment is under pledge, and 82 per cent in Dish TV.

At the meeting, lenders agreed not to consider the steep fall in share prices to declare a default that would have triggered sale of shares, considering the intrinsic value of the companies. A Balasubramanian, CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC said, “I am very glad with the outcome.., which enabled us to arrive at a consensus, in the interest of all stakeholders.” The lenders have also agreed to work together and not take any unitary action, the company said, adding that lenders drew comfort over the promoter’s assurance on speedy resolution through strategic sale in a time-bound manner.

Group chairman Subhash Chandra said, “I am pleased to share that we have achieved an understanding with lenders… I am very positive, that we will continue to take such positive steps in rising up from the current challenging times.”
Chandra in a letter on Friday had refuted allegations linking the group to demonetisation related SFIO investigations as published in a news website.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zee Group Subhash Chandra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
A replica of Gujarat's Statue of Unity, a 182-metre statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the main attraction at the Bharat Parv organised by the Tourism Ministry at Red Fort. (Photo | PTI)
Bharat Parv 2019: Statue of Unity replica, Gandhi Gram folk art major attractions
The mementoes gifted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi will go under the hammer at a two-day auction starting Sunday. Union minister Piyush Goyal at the National Gallery of Modern Art in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi/EPS)
Mementoes gifted to PM Modi to go under the hammer
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp