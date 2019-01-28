Zee, lenders reach understanding on pledged shares

By Express News Service

Zee Group late on Sunday said it has arrived at an understanding with lenders with whom it has pledged shares of Zee Entertainment and Dish TV, reducing fears of a fire sale of shares when the markets opened on Monday.

“In view of the sensitive situation triggered due to the steep fall of the stock price of ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. and Dish TV Ltd., a detailed meeting of the Essel Group Promoters with the lending entities comprising of Mutual Funds, NBFCs and Banks was conducted,” company said in a press release.

Zee Entertainment stock fell 26 per cent and Dish TV by 33 per cent on Friday, and investors had concerns on whether any part of the promoter stake pledged with various lenders could also have been sold off for margin requirement. Around 59 per cent of promoter holding in Zee Entertainment is under pledge, and 82 per cent in Dish TV.

At the meeting, lenders agreed not to consider the steep fall in share prices to declare a default that would have triggered sale of shares, considering the intrinsic value of the companies. A Balasubramanian, CEO, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC said, “I am very glad with the outcome.., which enabled us to arrive at a consensus, in the interest of all stakeholders.” The lenders have also agreed to work together and not take any unitary action, the company said, adding that lenders drew comfort over the promoter’s assurance on speedy resolution through strategic sale in a time-bound manner.

Group chairman Subhash Chandra said, “I am pleased to share that we have achieved an understanding with lenders… I am very positive, that we will continue to take such positive steps in rising up from the current challenging times.”

Chandra in a letter on Friday had refuted allegations linking the group to demonetisation related SFIO investigations as published in a news website.