Bank of India posts Rs 4,738 crore loss

MUMBAI: Public-sector Bank of India on Monday said it posted a net loss of Rs 4,738 crore for the October-December quarter, much higher compared to the Rs 2,341 crore loss posted for the same period a year ago on higher provisions for bad loans.

The bank had proactively made higher provisions, providing 100 per cent for bad loans that are under a NCLT (National Company Law Tribunal) recovery process, thereby more than doubling provisions to Rs 9,179 crore, Dinabandhu Mohapatra, managing director, BOI said. “Proactively, consciously to take care of the bank’s future,” Mohapatra said.

While the bank has improved on its non-performing asset ratio (NPA) and capital requirement to be eligible for an exit from Prompt Corrective Action (PCA), not being profitable is an issue at this point. The bank said it periodically sent details on various parameters to RBI, but said it could not say if RBI would consider letting the bank exit the PCA framework.

Its provision coverage ratio increased from 56.96 per cent to 76.76 per cent in December 2018, and its gross and net NPA ratios have come down to 16.31 per cent and 5.87 per cent, respectively.

Piramal sees 23% rise in Q3 profit

New Delhi: Piramal Enterprises on Monday reported 23 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at D603.27 crore for December quarter 2018, mainly on account of strong performance in financial services and pharma businesses. The company had posted a net profit of D490.47 crore in October-December 2017, Piramal Enterprises said.

Tata Power Q3 profit plunges 67%

New Delhi: Tata Power on Monday reported a 67.42 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at D204.61 crore for the December quarter 2018, mainly on account of higher fuel and borrowing costs. Total income rose to D7,721.52 crore in the reported quarter from D6,451.31 crore a year ago, it said in a BSE filing.