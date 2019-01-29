Home Business

Banks will become more profitable: Piyush Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Just three days before presenting his first interim budget, Finance Minister Piyush Goyal met heads of state-owned banks and promised them all kinds of support and expressed confidence that they would become more vibrant and profitable in the days to come.

“We have discussed measures to promote MSME loans, housing loans and agriculture lending,” Goyal told reporters after the meeting.

The minister added that since the clean-up drive started in 2015, Rs 2.8 lakh crore had been recovered so far and over Rs 1 lakh crore was recovered in the first three quarters of the current financial year by the public sector banks.

The officials present in the meeting maintained that the finance minister specifically asked the public sector banks under Prompt Corrective Action to work on improving their efficiency and recovery.
“PCA banks were advised to maintain the trend of improvement in performance, with a view to bringing them out of the PCA framework at the earliest. In this connection, the significant reduction in NNPAs and significant de-risking of their credit portfolios during the current financial year were taken note of,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

The meeting was attended by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das. The RBI is scheduled to announce its sixth bi-monthly monetary policy for 2018-19 on February 7. It would be the first monetary review under the new RBI governor.

“Basically the idea was to convey to them the regulator’s expectation from the banking sector in general and public sector banks in particular, and also to get from them their understanding of the current banking situation, and to get an understanding about the future outlook, the sense they have,” Das said after meeting CEOs of public sector banks.

It is widely expected that RBI would cut the interest rate in its upcoming review meeting.With softer retail and wholesale price-based inflation, the Reserve Bank is likely to change its policy stance to ‘neutral’ from ‘calibrated tightening’ in the February policy.

He also flagged the need for PSBs to extend credit while observing prudential norms but without excessive conservatism. He also asked banks to take advantage of the restructuring scheme for Micro, Small and  Medium Enterprises to support viable MSME units.

Shaktikanta Das RBI Governor Piyush Goyal

