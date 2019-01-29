Home Business

Canara Bank Q3 profit surges by 152 per cent to Rs 318 crore

The net interest margin of the bank improved to 2.65 per cent from 2.39 per cent a year ago.

Published: 29th January 2019 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

canara bank

Image for representational purpose only. (File photo | Reuters)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Canara Bank announced a 152 per cent growth in profit to Rs 318 crore for the quarter ended December 2018. The domestic advances grew 24.6 per cent year on year, and CASA deposits grew 10.7 per cent, with savings deposits growing at 11.42 per cent. The net interest margin of the bank improved to 2.65 per cent from 2.39 per cent a year ago.

The global business surged 13.2 per cent and reached Rs 9.93 lakh crore with a growth of 15.7 per cent year on year in the domestic business. The gross NPA decreased to 10.25 per cent and net NPA stood at 6.37 per cent. Cumulative cash recovery improved to Rs 7,927 crore as on December 2018.

In absolute value, gross bad loans of the lender stood at Rs 44,621.27 crore as on December 31, 2018 as compared to Rs 4,311.98 crore a year ago.

Provisions and contingencies during the reported quarter stood at Rs 1,977.34 crore as compared to Rs 2,673.64 crore in the same period of 2017-18. Provision Coverage Ratio at December-end 2018 was 62.54 per cent.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Canara Bank

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp