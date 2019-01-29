Canara Bank Q3 profit surges by 152 per cent to Rs 318 crore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Canara Bank announced a 152 per cent growth in profit to Rs 318 crore for the quarter ended December 2018. The domestic advances grew 24.6 per cent year on year, and CASA deposits grew 10.7 per cent, with savings deposits growing at 11.42 per cent. The net interest margin of the bank improved to 2.65 per cent from 2.39 per cent a year ago.

The global business surged 13.2 per cent and reached Rs 9.93 lakh crore with a growth of 15.7 per cent year on year in the domestic business. The gross NPA decreased to 10.25 per cent and net NPA stood at 6.37 per cent. Cumulative cash recovery improved to Rs 7,927 crore as on December 2018.

In absolute value, gross bad loans of the lender stood at Rs 44,621.27 crore as on December 31, 2018 as compared to Rs 4,311.98 crore a year ago.

Provisions and contingencies during the reported quarter stood at Rs 1,977.34 crore as compared to Rs 2,673.64 crore in the same period of 2017-18. Provision Coverage Ratio at December-end 2018 was 62.54 per cent.