Home Business

Chalet Hotel’s IPO to hit market today

The company proposes to use part of the proceeds to repay debts and for general corporate purposes.

Published: 29th January 2019 08:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 08:11 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Chalet Hotels Limited’s Rs 1,641 crore initial public offering (IPO)—the first major IPO of 2019—will hit the Indian market on Tuesday. Part of K Raheja Corp, Chalet is owner, developer and asset manager of high-end hotels in key metro cities.

The company said that it is looking to raise Rs 950 crore as a fresh issue, while existing shareholders intend to offload 2.47 crore shares. The price band for the offer is from Rs 275 to Rs 280 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 53 equity shares and in multiples of 53 equity shares thereafter. The bid/offer period will close on January 31, 2019.

The company proposes to use part of the proceeds to repay debts and for general corporate purposes. With 2,328 hotel rooms across five hotel properties, Chalet had a market share of around 4.4 per cent in the luxury-upper scale segment in FY18. Its hotel properties are managed by Marriott.

On valuation front, at higher price band, the company is demanding a cash P/E (price to earnings) valuation of 38.7x (to its restated cash EPS of Rs 7.2), which is at a premium to the peer average of 27.8x.
Moreover, on EV/EBITDA (enterprise value / Earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes and amortization) front, it is demanding a valuation of 25.4 times as compared to peers average of 27.5 times.

“Thus, the issue seems to be fairly priced, leaving limited room for share price appreciation. However, considering the future industry outlook, relatively lower room rates as compared to historical peak, efficient operations and industry leading operating margin, we assign a “Subscribe with Caution” rating to the issue,” Choice Broking said in a research report.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chalet Hotels Limited

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp