Chalet Hotel’s IPO to hit market today

NEW DELHI: Chalet Hotels Limited’s Rs 1,641 crore initial public offering (IPO)—the first major IPO of 2019—will hit the Indian market on Tuesday. Part of K Raheja Corp, Chalet is owner, developer and asset manager of high-end hotels in key metro cities.

The company said that it is looking to raise Rs 950 crore as a fresh issue, while existing shareholders intend to offload 2.47 crore shares. The price band for the offer is from Rs 275 to Rs 280 per equity share. Bids can be made for a minimum lot of 53 equity shares and in multiples of 53 equity shares thereafter. The bid/offer period will close on January 31, 2019.

The company proposes to use part of the proceeds to repay debts and for general corporate purposes. With 2,328 hotel rooms across five hotel properties, Chalet had a market share of around 4.4 per cent in the luxury-upper scale segment in FY18. Its hotel properties are managed by Marriott.

On valuation front, at higher price band, the company is demanding a cash P/E (price to earnings) valuation of 38.7x (to its restated cash EPS of Rs 7.2), which is at a premium to the peer average of 27.8x.

Moreover, on EV/EBITDA (enterprise value / Earnings before interest, depreciation, taxes and amortization) front, it is demanding a valuation of 25.4 times as compared to peers average of 27.5 times.

“Thus, the issue seems to be fairly priced, leaving limited room for share price appreciation. However, considering the future industry outlook, relatively lower room rates as compared to historical peak, efficient operations and industry leading operating margin, we assign a “Subscribe with Caution” rating to the issue,” Choice Broking said in a research report.