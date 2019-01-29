Home Business

Coal India to raise about Rs 1,065 crore by selling shares to subsidiaries

The state-owned company's three arms - Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd, South Eastern Coalfields Ltd and Northern Coalfields Ltd- decided to buy back portion of their shares.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: State-owned CIL will raise about Rs 1,065 crore by selling shares to its subsidiaries MCL, SECL and NCL, according to a filing.

The three arms have, in their separate board meetings, decided to buy back portion of their shares held by Coal India Ltd (CIL), the company said in the filing to the BSE. "MCL proposes to buy back 4,42,967 fully paid equity shares aggregating to Rs 355 crore from the members of MCL on a proportionate basis through a tender offer," CIL added in the filing.

The decision on the same was taken in the meeting of the board of directors of Mahanadi Coalfields Ltd (MCL) held Monday, CIL added.

The equity shares proposed to be bought back by MCL, at a price of Rs 8,014.13 apiece, representing 6.27 percent of its existing paid-up capital. "The present issued, subscribed and paid-up equity share capital of MCL is 70,61,330 equity shares of face value of Rs 1,000 each. Post the buyback, the equity shares of MCL will be 66,18,363," the filing said.

As MCL is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CIL, both before and after the buyback by MCL, Coal India shall hold 100 percent of the paid-up equity share capital. "SECL (South Eastern Coalfields Ltd) proposes to buy back 4,90,039 fully paid equity shares of face value of Rs 1,000 each at a price of Rs 7,244.32 per equity share aggregating to Rs 355 crore from the members of SECL on a proportionate basis through a tender offer," the filing said.

The equity shares proposed to be bought back by SECL represent 7.453 percent of the existing paid-up capital of SECL. "NCL (Northern Coalfields Ltd) proposes to buy back 5,18,560 fully paid equity shares of face value of Rs 1,000 each at a price of Rs 6,845.83 per equity share aggregating to Rs 355 crore from the members of NCL on a proportionate basis through a tender offer," it added.

The equity shares proposed to be bought back by NCL represent 7.59 percent of the existing paid-up capital of NCL. Coal India accounts for over 80 percent of domestic coal output.

