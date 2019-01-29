Home Business

Gurugram realtor's ‘Land’ in trouble

The company’s shares recovered somewhat on Monday, rising 4.14 per cent.

Published: 29th January 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Land scam,

Image for representational purpose only. (Express illustrations)

By Anuradha Shukla
Express News Service

The recent land scam probe initiated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is set to impact the fortune of many realty players including DLF, Emaar MGF Ansals Properties and 13 other developers, who face charges for allegedly conspiring with politicians in a land grab.

On Friday, the CBI booked former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on cheating and corruption charges in connection with land acquisition in Gurugram that favoured private builders. The investigation agency also conducted raids at over 30 locations.

The developers under the lens include DLF, Emaar MGF, Ansals Properties, R S Infrastructure, Martial Buildcon, Marconi Infratech, Commander Realtors, SU Estates Pvt Ltd, Krrish Buildtech, JMD, Gupta Promoters, H S Realty, DSS Infrastructure, and Sana Realtors.

According to the CBI, the case was registered on the directions of the Supreme Court on November 1, 2017, when the agency was entrusted with conducting a probe into alleged irregularities in the state’s acquisition of 1,417.07 acres of land between 2009 and 2012 for Sectors 58 to 63 and 65 to 67 in Gurugram.

Apart from former chief minister Hooda, the CBI has also named top state bureaucrats including Haryana Additional Chief Secretary Trilok Chand Gupta, who was then chief administrator, Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA). “It emerged during the preliminary enquiry that the objective of HUDA in acquiring the land to ensure the availability of developed land at affordable prices to the public at large and to the economically weaker sections of society has not been achieved,” the CBI noted in its First Information Report (FIR).

While industry insiders said that the probe was expected, because of political reasons, the fate of the 15 real estate companies are uncertain, with sources saying that this would impact a lot of their projects adversely.

“It is nothing that came as a surprise. We were anticipating it long back, but in short term basis it will have a very negative impact on the realty scene in Gurgaon and Manesar. Lot of projects will be impacted and we do not know what will eventually happen to all the land banks,” a senior official from Haryana Urban Development Authority (HUDA) told this publication.

The biggest impact is expected to be borne by DLF, the country’s largest real estate developer, which was perceived to be close to the Hooda government. Both DLF and Hooda were allegedly involved with firms run by Robert Vadra. DLF’s shares took a beating on Friday after the CBI raided its offices in connection with the case, falling 11.5 per cent, and losing Rs 3,600 crore in market capitalisation. The company’s shares recovered somewhat on Monday, rising 4.14 per cent.

“A CBI team visited our offices as well as those of several other corporates, with respect to an old case, pertaining to a land acquisition matter. We are confident of the merits of our case and are extending our full cooperation to the authorities,” DLF’s spokesperson said.

