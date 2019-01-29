Home Business

HDFC reports Q3 profit worth Rs 2,114 crore

The housing finance company had posted a net profit of Rs 5,300 crore in the October-December quarter of the last financial year.

Published: 29th January 2019 03:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 03:25 PM   |  A+A-

HDFC Bank (File | Reuters)

Image used for representational purpose only.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Housing finance company HDFC Ltd on Tuesday reported a net profit of Rs 2,113.80 crore on the standalone basis for the third quarter ended December 2018.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 5,300 crore in the October-December quarter of the last financial year. The profit numbers for the quarter ended December 31, 2018 are not comparable with that of the quarter ended December 31, 2017, HDFC Ltd said in a statement.

In the quarter ended December 31, 2017, the company had sold shares in the initial public offer of HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited for a consideration of Rs 5,250 crore. Total income rose to Rs 10,569 crore during the December quarter against Rs 8,824 crore in the year-ago period.

As per the National Housing Bank (NHB) norms, the gross non-performing assets stood at 1.22 percent of the total assets (Rs 4,731 crore) at the end of the quarter. The capital adequacy ratio stood at 18.9 percent, of which Tier I capital was 17.2 percent and Tier II capital was 1.7 percent, it said.

As per the regulatory norms, the minimum requirement for the capital adequacy ratio and Tier I capital is 12 percent and 6 percent respectively, it said.

During the nine months ended December 2018, the company's profit after tax before other comprehensive income was Rs 6,771 crore compared to Rs 8,703 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. The board approved the appointment of Ireena Vittal as an independent director of the company for a period of 5 years with effect from January 30, 2019, it added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
HDFC Ltd National Housing Bank HDFC Q3 profit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp