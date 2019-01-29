Home Business

Jet Airways grounds 3 more planes cancelling 20 flights on lease rental default

The debt-ridden airline carrier has defaulted on aircraft lease rentals and has grounded a total of 6 aircrafts.

Published: 29th January 2019

Jet Airways

A Jet Airways aircraft sits on the tarmac (File Photo | Reuters)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Crisis-ridden Jet Airways on Tuesday was forced to ground three of its Boeing 737 planes due to non-payment of lease rentals, leading to cancellation of around 20 domestic flights, according to sources.

With three more planes taken out of operations, the number of aircraft on ground due to non-payment of lease rentals by the carrier now stands at six in the last two days, the source added. "Jet Airways has defaulted on aircraft lease rentals and it has been forced to ground three more narrow-body Boeing 737 planes," a source in the know of the development told PTI.

ALSO READ: Debt respite for Jet Airways? SBI set to swap part of its loans into 15 per cent stake in airline 

A response from airline, which struggling with cash- crunch since the past many months, is awaited.

Due to the fresh grounding of the planes, the airline, which is negotiating with its partner Etihad for an additional cash infusion, has cancelled as many as 19 flights to/from Delhi, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Port Blair and Bengaluru, the source added.

