Jet Airways to seek shareholder approval for hiking equity

Arshad Khan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Saddled with a debt of over Rs 8,000 crore, Jet Airways is seeking the approval of shareholders to increase the authorized share capital of the company, which would pave the way for much-needed capital infusion into the company. Raising further debt would also depend upon bringing in fresh equity—crucial for the company to remain operational.

Jet has called for an extraordinary general meeting on February 21 to get approval for a hike in authorized capital from Rs 200 crore at present to Rs 2,200 crore through additional equity or preference share issuances.

Another enabling resolution the company has placed for shareholder approval is to convert existing debt into equity, a provision that would help the company reduce debt. But the lenders’ willingness to convert debt into equity would take into consideration the overall increase in equity and also the ability of the company to service the expanded capital base. It has to be seen if lenders would take a haircut on loans as well as convert equity into debt.

It has also proposed amending the Memorandum and Articles of Association to let the lenders nominate directors to the board of the company. The full-service carrier has already defaulted on loan repayment, besides owing money to staff, lessors and vendors, and is racing against time before it is classified as a non-performing asset.

Various reports have recently highlighted that promoter Naresh Goyal, who owns 51 per cent equity, and partner Etihad, which owns 24 per cent, have made various offers to lenders to rescue the airline. Reports have also indicated that lead lender State Bank of India had taken up the issue of Etihad hiking its stake in the company, and a relaxation of the compulsory open offer clause, with regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India.

It is reported that Etihad is unwilling to pay beyond Rs 150 a share for Jet Airways as against the current value of the stock, which hovers around Rs 270 a share. Etihad, which reportedly wants the exit of Goyal, has hired turnaround expert Alvarez & Marsal to conduct due diligence on the carrier as it weighs increasing its stake in Jet from 24 per cent.

Jet, on its part, has maintained that it is talking to lenders to resolve its debt problems and is looking to infuse more cash into the airline. Earlier in the month, it was reported that Goyal was willing to infuse Rs 700 crore on the condition that his stake does not go below 25 per cent so that he can retain control of the ailing airline.