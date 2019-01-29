Home Business

No property tax hikes by local bodies ahead of Lok Sabha polls

According to sources in the Union ministry of urban development, as many as 25 municipal bodies have stalled their plans to increase tax rates.

Published: 29th January 2019 08:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 08:02 AM   |  A+A-

Income Tax

Representational image

By Express News Service

With just a few months left before the Lok Sabha polls come around, municipal bodies are either holding back proposals to increase property taxes or planning a roll back. Recently, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) halted a proposal that sought an increase in property taxes and other municipal bodies which had been considering similar moves are also following suit. “This is going to be election year, so parties are already putting pressure on municipal bodies to not go for a hike in property tax,” a member of SDMC told this publication.

Property tax and parking fee is a major source of income for the municipalities.For instance, the SDMC earns more than 70 per cent of its revenue through property taxes, and has pegged property tax collection for the financial year 2019-20 at Rs 850 crore.

Similarly, Bengaluru’s civic body, which is already struggling to meet its target of collecting Rs 3,100 crore of property tax in the current financial year, has also put the plan to hike tax rates on hold. Instead, the body is focusing on improving collections from defaulters, with notices served to about 15,000 odd defaulters.

In fact, Pune, which had already proposed a 12 per cent hike in property tax and 15 per cent hike in water tax for the year 2019-20, is also likely to roll back the measure given the increasing protests from the residents in the city.

According to sources in the Union ministry of urban development, as many as 25 municipal bodies have stalled their plans to increase tax rates, with most asking the central government to increase their budgetary allocation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Property tax Property tax hike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp