No property tax hikes by local bodies ahead of Lok Sabha polls

By Express News Service

With just a few months left before the Lok Sabha polls come around, municipal bodies are either holding back proposals to increase property taxes or planning a roll back. Recently, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) halted a proposal that sought an increase in property taxes and other municipal bodies which had been considering similar moves are also following suit. “This is going to be election year, so parties are already putting pressure on municipal bodies to not go for a hike in property tax,” a member of SDMC told this publication.

Property tax and parking fee is a major source of income for the municipalities.For instance, the SDMC earns more than 70 per cent of its revenue through property taxes, and has pegged property tax collection for the financial year 2019-20 at Rs 850 crore.

Similarly, Bengaluru’s civic body, which is already struggling to meet its target of collecting Rs 3,100 crore of property tax in the current financial year, has also put the plan to hike tax rates on hold. Instead, the body is focusing on improving collections from defaulters, with notices served to about 15,000 odd defaulters.

In fact, Pune, which had already proposed a 12 per cent hike in property tax and 15 per cent hike in water tax for the year 2019-20, is also likely to roll back the measure given the increasing protests from the residents in the city.

According to sources in the Union ministry of urban development, as many as 25 municipal bodies have stalled their plans to increase tax rates, with most asking the central government to increase their budgetary allocation.