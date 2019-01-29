Home Business

Railways now gives linen supply order to Khadi and Village Industries Commission 

Earlier, railways ordered stations in Varanasi and Raebareli to use terracotta kulhads from KVIC to serve tea and other items.

Published: 29th January 2019 05:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 05:52 PM   |  A+A-

Khadi training

Women being trained in one of the centres set up by the Jharkhand Khadi and Village Industries Board; (inset) JKVIB Chairman Sanjay Seth | Express

By PTI

New Delhi, Jan 29 (PTI) In what comes as a double New Year bonanza for artisans, railways has ordered all its zones to procure linen items from KVIC, days after instructions were issued to Varanasi and Raebareli to use terracotta kulhads from the government organisation in stations to serve tea and other items.

Earlier this month, the railways had decided to use locally- produced, environment-savvy terracotta products manufactured by the Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) like kulhads, glasses and plates for serving catering items to passengers at these two railway stations.

In an order issued on January 17 by the Railway Board, railways said that first priority for procurement of linen items - two bedsheets, pillow cover and face towel - should be given to KVIC and then to ACASH- Association of Corporations & Apex Societies of Handlooms.

It also stated that only if these two bodies fail to meet the requirements should the zonal railways approach the open market. "Railways would not only give more works to the artisans associated with Khadi and Village Industries activities, but it would also pave way for the KVIC for more convergence with different ministries and public sector units.

Orders from the railways will certainly create more employment and subsequently raise the income of the existing artisans," KVIC chairman Vinay Kumar Saxena said while thanking the Railway Ministry for the move.

In January 2016, the railways had given an order of Rs 40 crore to the KVIC for the supply of six lakh bedsheets and eight lakh pillow covers. With these orders, the immediate supply order of Rs 25 crores before March 31 this year will be generated and from next year onwards KVIC will get orders worth Rs 100 crore, said Saxena.

