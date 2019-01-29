Home Business

Rupee closes at 71.11 against dollar ahead of Fed policy meet

Focus was also on US-China trade talks as the forex market sentiment got revived towards the fag-end trade due to increased selling of the US currency.

Published: 29th January 2019 07:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 07:47 PM   |  A+A-

rupee, money

Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Sindhu)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee Tuesday ended flat at 71.11 against the US dollar, with focus shifting to the Fed policy meet and US-China trade talks. The forex market sentiment got revived towards the fag-end trade offsetting early losses amid increased selling of the greenback by exporters.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 71.19 then fell further to 71.22 against the US dollar. The local unit, however, erased the initial gains and settled for the day at Rs 71.11, up by just 1 paisa over its previous close.

On Monday, the rupee had settled 7 paise higher at 71.10 against the US dollar. "Indian rupee consolidates in a narrow range ahead of the Federal Reserve Monetary policy and US-China trade talks outcome. FOMC likely to hold rate unchanged at 2.50 percent," HDFC Securities Head PCG & Capital Market Strategy V K Sharma said.

Sharma further said the government will table the interim Budget Friday and rupee is likely to react negatively in the short term if the government gives the populist budget.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading largely unchanged at 95.74. Foreign funds sold shares worth Rs 354.36 crore from the capital markets on a net basis, while the domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 81.27 crore on Tuesday, provisional data showed.

The benchmark BSE Sensex Tuesday ended 64.20 points lower at 35,592, while the NSE Nifty also edged lower by over 9 points to close at 10,652 on mixed cues from global markets amid fresh concerns over ongoing US-China trade tiff.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 71.0942 and for rupee/euro at 81.3180. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 93.5453 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 65.05.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
US dollar INR Indian Rupee USD Currency exchange

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Min income or max damage: What will Rahul Gandhi's grand economic plan achieve?
It seems to be case of politicisation: Sasmit Patra on notices sent by CBI to BJD leaders in chit fund scam
Gallery
Born in Mangalore in a Christian family in 1930, George Fernandes was a staunch anti-Congress leader belonged to a rare bunch of political leaders who rose above caste, religious and regional identities to leave an indelible mark on Indian politics. (Photo | EPS)
Remembering anti-Emergency crusader George Fernandes
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp