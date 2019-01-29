Home Business

Rupee slips 12 paise to 71.22 against USD in early trade

Forex traders said strengthening US dollar against some currencies overseas and lower opening of domestic equities weighed on the local unit.

Published: 29th January 2019 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Rupee

Representational image.

By PTI

MUMBAI: The rupee Tuesday depreciated 12 paise to 71.22 in early trade amid strengthening American currency and rising crude prices.

Forex traders said strengthening US dollar against some currencies overseas and lower opening of domestic equities weighed on the local unit.

However, fresh foreign fund inflows capped the losses for the domestic unit.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange, the rupee opened on a weak note at 71.19 then fell further to 71.22 against the US dollar, showing a decline of 12 paise over its previous closing.

On Monday, the rupee had settled 7 paise higher at 71.10 against the US dollar.

Foreign funds bought shares worth Rs 223.44 crore from the capital markets on a net basis Monday, and domestic institutional investors also bought shares worth Rs 92.32 crore, provisional data showed.

The global benchmark, brent crude oil was trading 0.32 per cent higher at USD 60.12 per barrel.

Meanwhile, domestic equity market opened on a weak note.

The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex, was trading at 35,546.64, down 110.06 points in early trade.

The wide-based Nifty was also trading lower by 42.70 points at 10,618.85.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp