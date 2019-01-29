Home Business

Tata Steel to sell majority stake in South East Asia business

The assets include Singapore-based NatSteel Holdings Pte. Ltd, and Tata Steel (Thailand).

Published: 29th January 2019 08:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 08:08 AM   |  A+A-

Tata Steel

A signboard at a Tata Steel plant. (File photo | AFP)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: As part of its strategy to offload its marginal assets globally and strengthen focus on the domestic market, Tata Steel on Monday announced that it was selling a majority of its stake in its South East Asia business to Beijing-based HBIS Group for a cash consideration of $327 million while retaining 30 per cent equity interest in the operations.

TS Global Holdings (TSGH), a unit of Tata Steel, has signed an agreement with HBIS Group, one of the largest steelmakers in the world, with revenue of over $40 billion and assets exceeding $50 billion. The agreements were signed in Beijing and the deal is likely to close in 3-4 months, the company informed BSE.

“As per the agreement, the divestment will be made to a company in which 70 per cent equity shares will be held by an entity controlled by HBIS, and 30 per cent will be held by TSGH,” the company said in a statement.

The assets include Singapore-based NatSteel Holdings Pte. Ltd, and Tata Steel (Thailand). The deal also includes Tata Steel’s operations in Vietnam.

TV Narendran, MD and CEO of Tata Steel, said that the group had been in talks with HBIS for the last few months. “The definitive agreement is a significant milestone in our strategic relationship, offering the SEA business robust growth opportunities, given the access to resources, technical expertise and regional understanding of HBIS,” he said. The deal will help Tata Steel focus on the domestic business, he added later during a conference call with journalists. “In other geographies, we want to create structurally strong enterprises that can stand on their own so that the parent can focus its capital on growing the India business.”

According to Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer, Tata Steel, the transaction has been valued at 1.5 times the book value of the assets. The new entity will have an enterprise value of about $685 million, which includes $535 million of combined equity as a business and $150 million of debt.

The two said an initial public offering of the new unit is an option, he added.

TS Global Holdings Tata Steel Tata Steel shares

