Work on stalled Amrapali projects to begin in February

Stricken homebuyers in two projects left incomplete by Amrapali Developers are set to see some light at the end of the tunnel, with the Supreme Court giving the go-ahead to state-run real estate developer NBCC to begin work on Amrapali’s half-constructed projects.

The approval from the SC came this week when the two-judge bench comprised of Justices Arun Mishra and Uday Umesh Lalit was hearing homebuyers’ petitions against the private developer who has failed to deliver thousands of homes. The bench directed NBCC to complete two stalled projects: Eden Park and Castle.

“The work is going to start in February. Initially, we will be working on two projects and as the instruction follows more projects can be added,” a senior official from NBCC told this publication. The official added that the completion of both the stalled projects would cost Rs 4.96 crore and will benefit 700-odd homebuyers, who would finally get the possession of their projects. According to sources, the two projects were chosen since they were at an advanced stage of completion.

However, the sprawling net of projects begun by the private sector developer includes many more where the funds required to complete the projects are substantially larger. The decision on when to begin construction on these would be taken as and when the money is raised. When asked about the planned timeline for completion, the NBCC official noted that currently, they could not give any time frame and the completion of the work would depend on the preliminary assessment of what has been done so far.

The coming days will make it easier for those homebuyers who are seeking refunds of the money they had paid for flats they no longer desire, as the court has also given the go-ahead to the Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) to auction properties of Amrapali in other states starting from in March.

“Even by the conservative estimate, we would be getting somewhere around Rs 2,400 crore out of the property attached. This process would be initiated in March,” another official from DRT said this publication.

The bench also asked the petitioners to make a point-wise submission that will be taken up during next hearing on February 11. Referring to money that has been transferred from the company and its units to the directors and their family members, Justice Lalit said, “Whoever has been the beneficiary of the transfer of money”, it should come back to the kitty.