Zee Entertainment shares rise on deal with bankers

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Zee Entertainment (ZEEL) stock among the Zee group or Essel Group stocks bounced back on Monday after the Sunday night announcement by the management on a deal reached with bankers and mutual funds that pledged stocks won’t be sold off even if the price fell below the required level for ZEEL and Dish TV, and a conference call hosted before the markets opened on Monday.

ZEEL shot up to a day’s high of Rs 380.80 before closing for the day at Rs 372.50, a gain of 16.64 per cent from Friday’s close on BSE. Though the recovery was less than half of Friday’s losses, analysts give the stock a fundamental thumbs up for its strong network, viewership and original content, and movies.

More than 70 per cent have a buy rating on the stock and none had cut their assessments as of Monday, Bloomberg reported. It would also be crucial for the company in its efforts to sell stake and raise money. Reports suggested many companies, including international media companies, are in discussion with the promoters for a stake in ZEEL.

In the Monday morning conference call, ZEEL managing director Punit Goenka said there had been no defaults and no further share pledges, and that the agreement with lenders gave the company time till April. The agreement was formal and time-bound, he said.

The Dish TV stock had a volatile session, opening at Rs 21.95, falling to a low of Rs 19.25 and closing at Rs 23.85, a gain of 5.5 per cent from Friday.