Home Business

Zee Entertainment shares rise on deal with bankers

ZEEL shot up to a day’s high of Rs 380.80 before closing for the day at Rs 372.50, a gain of 16.64 per cent from Friday’s close on BSE.

Published: 29th January 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th January 2019 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Media group Zee.

Media group Zee.

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: The Zee Entertainment (ZEEL) stock among the Zee group or Essel Group stocks bounced back on Monday after the Sunday night announcement by the management on a deal reached with bankers and mutual funds that pledged stocks won’t be sold off even if the price fell below the required level for ZEEL and Dish TV, and a conference call hosted before the markets opened on Monday.

ZEEL shot up to a day’s high of Rs 380.80 before closing for the day at Rs 372.50, a gain of 16.64 per cent from Friday’s close on BSE. Though the recovery was less than half of Friday’s losses, analysts give the stock a fundamental thumbs up for its strong network, viewership and original content, and movies.

More than 70 per cent have a buy rating on the stock and none had cut their assessments as of Monday, Bloomberg reported. It would also be crucial for the company in its efforts to sell stake and raise money. Reports suggested many companies, including international media companies, are in discussion with the promoters for a stake in ZEEL.

In the Monday morning conference call, ZEEL managing director Punit Goenka said there had been no defaults and no further share pledges, and that the agreement with lenders gave the company time till April. The agreement was formal and time-bound, he said.

The Dish TV stock had a volatile session, opening at Rs 21.95, falling to a low of Rs 19.25 and closing at Rs 23.85, a gain of 5.5 per cent from Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Business news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zee Entertainment Zee group stocks

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Coin Fair: A new way to learn history
Mementos received by PM Modi go under a hammer
Gallery
'Black Panther' took the top award at Sunday's 25th Screen Actors Guild Awards. Before a stage full of actors, Chadwick Boseman tried to put into context the moment for the trailblazing 'Black Panther,' which also won for its stunt performer ensemble. 'To
SAG Awards 2019: From 'Black Panther' to 'This is Us', check out these glamorous winners
Raj Thackeray's son Amit Thackeray recently tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart and fashion designer Mitali Borude in Mumbai on January 27. IN PIC: Family Members along with newly wed Amit Thackeray and Mitali Borude pose for a picture during thei
Amit Thackeray's wedding: Bollywood celebs, politicians and sports industry congratulate the newly-weds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp