Average lending interest rates rose in November despite RBI status quo

RBI

RBI (File | Reuters)

By Express News Service

The RBI may have maintained status quo on policy rates during its last monetary policy meeting, but latest data shows that the system-wide average lending and deposit rates for November rose modestly upward with lending yields going up for private banks while remaining stable among PSU lenders. 

According to a note by Kotak Institutional Securities, the gap between outstanding loan and fresh loan rates dropped to 50 basis points (bps), while term deposit rates remained broadly flat over the past few months with a marginal increase month-on-month (m-o-m) (up 5 bps mom and 15 bps since May 2018). Term deposit rates saw a strong upward movement from November, 2017 to March, 2018 by 20 bps to 6.7 per cent, but remained flat thereafter with a marginal 15 bps rise until September, 2018 to 6.8 per cent.

However, wholesale deposit cost (as measured by CD rates) declined by 15 bps mom in November, 2018 but increased thereafter by 10 bps. Average term deposit rates are broadly similar to term deposit rates (1-2 years) offered by most banks today, thereby indicating a stable deposit rate trend over the near term, though gradual rise in CD ratio might push some private banks to raise deposit rates in an environment of strong loan growth, noted Kotak. 

Meanwhile, fresh lending rates saw an upward movement of 10 bps in November, 2018 to 9.9 per cent after remaining flat during Q2. Private banks saw 5 bps mom rise in weighted average lending rates (WALR) on fresh loans to 10.4% whereas it was flat mom for PSU banks. Foreign banks saw a sharp rise in WALR on fresh loans to ~9.5 per cent (up ~25 bps m-o-m). 

MCLR rates continue to hike upwards, albeit at a slower pace than that observed during May-September 2018 (Exhibits 4 and 5). MCLR rates were, however, flat mom in December 2018 for private banks at 9.3 per cent and was up 5 bps mom to 8.75 per cent for PSU banks. With deposit rates broadly stable, a swift rise in MCLR rates is less likely.

The gap between outstanding and fresh lending rates started to converge (lowest at 0.5 per cent since MCLR inception; down 5 bps m-o-m) with the gap narrowing from 70 bps during July-September, 2018 to below 60 bps in October, 2018. Spreads for both private and PSU banks remained flat m-o-m at 0.6 per cent in November, 2018.

Kotak also observed that the introduction of external benchmark could lead to volatile net interest margins on low spread products. 

RBI PSU lenders Kotak

