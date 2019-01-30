Axis Bank net profit more than doubles to `1,681 cr

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Axis Bank on Tuesday announced that it has posted the strongest profit numbers in 11 quarters with an all round improvement in its key business metrics and asset quality. The bank’s net profit for the third quarter (October-December) more than doubled to Rs 1,681 crore year-on-year, and operating profit grew 43 per cent to hit Rs 5,525 crore. During the quarter, the bank’s domestic loans grew at 18 per cent on year, and total deposits by 26 per cent.

Outlining his strategy and goal for the bank, managing director and chief executive officer Amitabh Chaudhry, who had taken over the reins of the bank early this month, said, ”our goal at Axis Bank is to deliver 18 per cent ROE (return on equity) on a sustainable basis by focusing on these three vectors: Growth, Profitability and Sustainability across the Axis Franchise”.

The bank, he admitted, had faced some headwinds in recent years on the asset quality and divergence front, and pointed out that bank’s financial performance too has moderated and corporate loans have grown below the long term growth rates.

“An increase in our operational risks has not helped the cause either. Having joined the Bank in this context, over the last couple of months, I have been spending time with the various teams at Axis across business units, risk management and operations to understand our current position, and to outline

the strategic focus,”

Chaudhry said.

A review of bank’s corporate portfolio has also been undertaken, starting with the largest accounts to assess “if there are signs of stress in these accounts that we need to aware of,” the CEO said, adding that most of the accounts under stress have already been tagged as ‘BB’ in the system.

The bank also reported that reported its gross non performing assets (GNPA) at the end of the quarter was down at 5.75 per cent from 5.96 per cent a year ago, and net NPA down at 2.36 per cent from 2.54 per cent. The bank had also increased provision coverage ratio to 75 per cent.

HDFC net profit down 60% in Q3

HDFC, a leading home loan provider, on Tuesday reported a 60 per cent fall in its third quarter net profit to H2,113 crore from H5,300 crore in the previous year when it had gains from the sale of stake in subsidiary HDFC Life Insurance. Profit before sale of investments however showed a jump of 27 per cent on year to H2,984.43 crore. Total revenue was also up 20 per cent on year at H10,450.40 crore. Loan growth during the quarter was also sound with 17 per cent growth in individual loan book. During the quarter, HDFC said it sold individual loans amounting to H6,959 crore. Net interest income grew at 18 per cent.

Bank of Baroda net profit grows 3-fold

Bank of Baroda on Tuesday reported a net income of H471 crore for the quarter ended December 31, on a lower base and better asset quality, even though the lender set aside higher provisioning for bad loans. It had reported a net profit of H112 crore in the year-ago period. During the reporting quarter, NPA provisions rose to H3,416 crore, from H3,155 crore, including H919 crore in additional provisions above the mandate, managing director and chief executive PS Jayakumar said. Gross NPAs improved marginally to 11.01 per cent from 11.31 per cent, while net NPAs came down to 4.26 per cent from 4.97 per cent.